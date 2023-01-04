Neymar’s start to the season with PSG has been incredible, especially taking into account that the player came to this course after experiencing a horror market where he was offered to all the most powerful teams on the planet, since the team from the capital of Franca I wanted to let him out at all costs. Despite the sheikhs’ insistence and search to end their relationship with the Brazilian, the goal was not reached and the player remained within the club.
Right now, Neymar can boast records higher than those of Mbappé and Messi within the club, although, and it seems to surprise many, PSG would once again be evaluating letting the Brazilian player go, possibly in the summer transfer market, because his departure would be the key point of a movement that within the team of the sheikhs consider crucial, the continuity of Kylian.
At PSG they know that Neymar is experiencing a great moment within the team, however, they also know that Kylian is present and future, which is why they prefer to look for the continuity of the Frenchman through all routes before proliferating with the Brazilian. To this day, the club knows of the French player’s discontent because Neymar’s departure was one of his conditions to renew, so PSG considers that one of the ways to avoid Mbappé’s departure is by selling the star trained in Santos in the summer market and that is a definite task within the French club, to finish the deal with the Brazilian.
