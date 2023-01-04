#PSG 🔴🔵

💣 PSG put Neymar back on the market!

✅ The Brazilian player has a contract until 2026 but he will be 31 years old and in Paris they see him already amortized

✍️ Informs L. Miguelsanz https://t.co/MsaA9hdSs3

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) January 4, 2023