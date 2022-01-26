The premiere of his documentary ‘Neymar, the perfect chaos‘, which can already be seen on demand on Netflix, has already given the first news, such as the testimony of the Brazilian star in which he admits that in the summer of 2019 he wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain to return to Barcelona, ​​where he was more happy.

“When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn’t because of a fan or a club. It’s because I saw that I felt better elsewhere. I never had anything against the PSG fans, nor against the club itself. It was never that. contrary. I’m very grateful, we’re on the same side, we defend the same shirt. I’m here to help,” Neymar said.

“He wanted to leave PSG to return to Barca. I didn’t want him to leave PSG, but who do I work for? We tried to leave PSG amicably but it didn’t work out,” said Neymar’s father.

successful preview

The preview of the documentary series “Neymar, the perfect chaos”, produced by Netflix, broke a record this Monday night on the Twitch streaming platform in Brazil, during a live broadcast of the first episode.

The long-awaited production of three installments, which deals with the football career and personal life of Neymar, 29, reached 530,000 simultaneous viewers on Twitch, realizing the expectation before the official premiere on the platform on Tuesday.

The first episode of the production where the Brazilian ’10’ “opened” his life to the public, according to his own description, was shown by the channel of the renowned TNT Sports journalist and Brazilian streamer Casimiro Miguel, which has 1.6 million views. followers.

His career, on screen

Neymar shows off his Brazil shirt.

The story goes from Neymar’s beginnings in football, in the bosom of a humble family in the state of Sao Paulo, and his first victories in Santos, to fame as a star of the ‘canarinha’ and in Europe, where he shone at Barcelona since 2013 and at Paris Saint-Germain from 2017.

Neymar, a controversial figure on and off the field, even with accusations of sexual abuse by different women, arouses love and hate among soccer fans alike.

The series accounts for the numerous criticisms that the attacker has faced during his career. “I am much more criticized than I deserved and sometimes it is difficult. In the family and the close circle, you are the Batman of their lives, and for those who do not know you well, I am the Joker,” he says.

“I trust myself, and that’s enough,” he adds. In addition, he shows it to him in his role as the father of Davi, 10 years old. And in his relationship with his father, from whom he inherited his name and is the custodian of his image. In a fragment, Neymar’s father assures that his son has “seven or eight” years left to finish his degree.

His current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé also appear on screen, as well as other figures such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England’s David Bekham.

