Neymar adieu. The Brazilian has finalized a two-year agreement with Al Hilal for a total of 180 million, according to l’Equipe. Now, however, an agreement must be found between the Saudi club and the PSG: the negotiation is underway. The rumors about an agreement for 60 million euros are not confirmed. The PSG starts from a request for 100 million, from which to find the right compromise, probably at an altitude of 80 million. In any case, after six controversial seasons, the former Blaugrana is now close to saying goodbye.