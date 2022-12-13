Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Neymar, acquitted in case for alleged irregularities in the signing of Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in Sports
0


neymar

Neymar, PSG player.

The Brazilian footballer was being investigated for his 2013 signing.

The Spanish justice acquitted the Brazilian star Neymar and the rest of the defendants for the alleged irregularities committed in his signing for FC Barcelona in 2013, in line with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, which had withdrawn its accusations in the final stretch of the trial held in October.

(You may be interested: Neymar published what was written with his teammates from Brazil after elimination)

The Court acquits Neymar and the rest of those accused of corruption between individuals and fraud“, indicated the court of the Court of Barcelona in a statement on the ruling published this Tuesday, which exonerates all those indicated by the Brazilian company DIS of alleged corruption between individuals and fraud.

(Also: ‘I’m devastated’: Neymar’s words after the elimination of Brazil)

News in development…

EFE

