Neymar, acquitted in case for alleged irregularities in the signing of Barcelona

Neymar, PSG player.
Neymar, PSG player.
The Brazilian footballer was being investigated for his 2013 signing.
December 13, 2022, 06:30 A.M.
The Spanish justice acquitted the Brazilian star Neymar and the rest of the defendants for the alleged irregularities committed in his signing for FC Barcelona in 2013, in line with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, which had withdrawn its accusations in the final stretch of the trial held in October.
“The Court acquits Neymar and the rest of those accused of corruption between individuals and fraud“, indicated the court of the Court of Barcelona in a statement on the ruling published this Tuesday, which exonerates all those indicated by the Brazilian company DIS of alleged corruption between individuals and fraud.
News in development…
EFE
