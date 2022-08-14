Paris Saint-Germain continued their sweeping start to the seasonAy thrashed Montpellier 5-2 at home this Saturday in matchday 2 of Ligue 1, in a game where Neymar shone with a brace.

With 6 points, PSG authoritatively controls the standings and confirms its good form at the hands of its new coach, Christophe Galtier, who made his home debut on the bench at the Parc des Princes.

Before this Saturday’s victory, the team from the French capital had won 5-0 on the first day, in Clermont-Ferrand, and 4-0 against Nantes in the Champions Trophy (French Super Cup), in a match played in Tel Aviv.

Not all that glitters is gold

The first goal of the Parisians this Saturday against Montpellier came in minute 39 (1-0), with a goal against Falaye Sacko when trying to cut off a death pass sent by Kylian Mbappé.

Neymar left the match on track before the break by converting a penalty in minute 43 (2-0) and the Brazilian star extended the score at 51 (3-0), with a header.

With his leading role this Saturday, Neymar vindicates himself, one day after being left out of the list of thirty candidates for the next Golden Ball.



PSG had finished the first day of the French league in the lead, by thrashing 5-0 last Saturday at Clermont-Ferrand, and this Saturday’s victory reinforces the reigning champion’s dominance.

Neymar, PSG and Brazil player.



However, Neymar, apparently, did not leave the game happy. He missed the first shot from 12 steps, but when he went to kick the second there was a problem with Mbappé.

A fan criticized that action that was not seen on the television broadcast, and the Brazilian gave it a ‘like’.

“Now it’s official, Mbappé is the one who takes penalties at PSG. Clearly this is a matter of contract, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second collector, none! It seems that by contract Mbappé owns PSG !!”, wrote the follower.

