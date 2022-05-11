The news of the weekend in the Parc des Princes was not this time in the whistles of the fans, nor in the new prick of PSG nor even in the substitution of Sergio Ramos. In an inconsequential game for the Ligue 1 champion, who had nothing at stake, the protagonist of Sunday night ended up being the Troyes goalkeeperand not only for his interventions during the night.

In the 23rd minute of the match, with the score at 1-0, the referee of the match, Jérôme Brisard, put the whistle to his mouth while pointing to the penalty spot with his hand for an entry on Mbappé. The person in charge of throwing it was not the French himself, but Neymar, who grabbed the ball in search of his twelfth goal. When he saw that, Jessy Moulin, goalkeeper of the Trojans, did not hesitate to approach the Brazilian to add a funny note to the match.

The television images showed how Neymar laughed out loud at something the goalkeeper had told him, something that caused the intrigue of the whole world. “What did you do to make him laugh?” was the question most heard by Moulin after the match, according to what he told The Parisien, where he assures that the only thing he did act “as he would have done with any other player”. Nevertheless, doing it with “a superstar” is different, since “everything takes on gigantic proportions”.

“Ney, if I stop it I’m a star…”

When Brisard signaled the maximum penalty, Moulin stayed with the ball in his hands until he saw who was going to be the shooter, something that he did not glimpse until the Brazilian approached him. “Can you give it to me, please?“, asked Neymar. The goalkeeper gave it to him before saying, quite naturally: “Ney, if I stop it I’m a star. Please at least tell me which way you’re going to shoot. My mother, my father, my brothers, my wife are watching and I would like them to be proud of me”. The striker, who did not expect these words, laughed unconsciously.

Moulin, who saw that Neymar could enter the game, insisted on showing him the area of ​​the stands where his family was, to which the Brazilian urged him to show an example. “Tell me where you’re going to go and I’ll tell you where I’m going to go. Pick a side and I’ll tell you all“, answered the Brazilian. “I told him no, that he couldn’t do that. All while having fun, it was a good relaxing moment during a match, we laughed a lot for 2 minutes“, he explained.

Hug and “little smile”

Although not everything was left to that, since “if he said everything” people would “not” believe him, what is known is that the PSG player ended up scoring. Moulin, who I was hoping that since they had “talked about the sides”, I was going to “try a panenka”stayed in the middle, but the Brazilian “changed sides at the last moment”.

Despite conceding the second, Troyes was able to tie the game and take a valuable draw that brings them closer to salvation. After the final whistle, the goalkeeper and forward hugged “with a small smile”. “Before the match I said: ‘Jessy, look where you are’. All the players in the world would like to play at least once in their lives on the same pitch as Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. These are incredible moments that you have to know how to appreciate because one day it will end“, concludes the goalkeeper.