On March 25th, NEXTON announced the arrival of a new project to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Although the company still continues to leave everything shrouded in mystery, they still wanted to give us today a brand new teaser trailer and beautiful artwork.

Both the teaser trailer and the official website bear the words “coming in summer 2022“, Without specifying whether it is the exit window or the period in which the project will finally be fully revealed.

In the meantime, we leave you in the company of the trailer and the new artwork!

