NextChem (Maire) buys two companies and strengthens its presence in hydrogen

Two positive developments for Maire. The subsidiary NextChem has concluded a binding agreement to acquire 80% of HyDep and 100% of Dragoni Group at the total cost of 3.6 million of Euro. Both based in Italy, these companies supply engineering services in the mechanical and electrochemical sectors with over 20 years of experience in the field of green hydrogenincluding patents. Mario and Matteo Dragonifounders and shareholders of the two companies, they will maintain direction of their companies which will continue to operate independently. Milano Finanza reports it.

The agreement also includes an earn-out clause linked to the achievement of specific objectives within 30 months of conclusionas well as put and call options for the remaining 20% ​​of HyDep, exercisable within 36 months of the deal closing, expected in the second quarter of 2024. “This acquisition represents a significant step in further strengthening NextChem's capabilities in the of green hydrogen, enabling the development of our value proposition in electrolysis technology”, highlighted the CEO of Maire, Alessandro Bernini, stressing that HyDep's process expertise “will significantly contribute to the development of innovative solutions for the production of ammonia and methanol with low environmental impact”.

Remaining in the field of hydrogen production, another Maire subsidiary, Kinetics Technology, has obtained an EPC contract from Eni for the construction of a plant at the Livorno refinery. The value of the agreement is 123 million euros and the project is expected to be completed in 2026. The plant will produce hydrogen for the production of biofuels for transport.

“The contract represents 3% of our collection orders estimated for 2024,” Equita noted, expressing conviction on Maire's solid positioning in decarbonization technologies. Furthermore, in recent months, the company has announced a series of contracts that improve the visibility of its portfolio in this market sector . Maire shares closed the stock market session up 3.5% at 5.01 euros. Equita has set a target price of 6 euros.