The Acer conference has just ended Next@Acer 2024held in Berlin, which saw the presentation of a series of Acer-branded products for the joy of technology enthusiasts: among the new products presented, there is something that will satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Let’s discover together, one by one, all the new features presented, starting from Iconia X2 Amoled Tablet: It features a 12.6-inch, 2.5K AMOLED display at 60Hz and

400 nit brightness for vibrant colors and high-quality images, plus 4 speakers for stereo.

The tablet will have a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and will support Android 14 applications, allowing Bluetooth connection with creative tools such as keyboards and pens designed exclusively for this model. It will be available in Italy starting from January 2025 at a price of 369 euros.

Let’s move on to laptops to talk about the new ones Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI. These models promise to incorporate performance and durability over time, allowing for a wide range of uses.

Equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor (Series 2)boast significant support from resources generated by Artificial Intelligence and panels with OLED resolution up to 3K.

Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) will available in Italy in September with prices starting at 1,199 euros, while the Swift 16 AI model will be available in December starting at 1,299 euros.

The models are also added to the list Copilot+ Swift Go 14 AI and Swift 14 AIdesigned to improve users’ lives, offering an increasingly intuitive and personalized user experience, as revealed by Acer. The two models will be available starting in September, with the GO version starting at 999 euros and the 14 AI version starting at 1999 euros.

Let’s move on to Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI: among the first Copilot+ PCs in the world with weight

less than 1 kg. Equipped with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), it enjoys power and, at the same time, speed and lightness in transport.

It turns out to be the ideal product for professionals who are constantly on the move thanks to aimportant battery life and its practicality in transportwhile at the same time being a high-performance and capacious device.

It will be available in Italy starting from January 2025 at the price of 1499 euros.

As for the gaming world, we move towards the Nitro and Predator lines: presented the Predator Orion 7000 Desktop and Nitro V 16 and V 14 Gaming Laptop. To enjoy the best games available on the market taking into account everyone’s needs.

The desktop comes with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX GPUs™ up to 4090 (1321 AI TOPS); Cutting-edge thermal system combines Predator CycloneX 360™ with liquid CPU cooling for extreme, quiet performance.

Laptops, on the other hand, are equipped with processors 14th Gen Intel® Core™NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 laptop GPU (233 AI TOPS) and displays up to WQXGA resolution. The V 14 will be available starting in September at a price of 1199 euros, while the V 16 will be available during 2025 starting at 1499 euros.

Always focusing on the sphere dedicated to the world of gaming, we also point out Project DualPlay: a new concept of gaming laptop with detachable controllers for two players.

The cutting-edge design features a large touchpad, which also doubles as a built-in and detachable wireless controller. Gamers can Easily detach the wireless controller from the magnetic base, by pressing the release button on the keyboard.

For a 100% portable gaming experience, however, we are shown Acer Nitro Blaze 7. Equipped with AMD Ryzen™ 8040 series processors up to 39 TOPS IA, up to 2 TB of storage and up to 16 GB of memory, it enjoys a Full HD, 144 Hz display with IPS touch panel, AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics, RadeonvSuper Resolution and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

The device will also be compatible with the main gaming platforms available on Windows 11. At the moment we do not have precise information regarding price and release date.

Finally, on the gaming side, two gaming monitors have been announced: Predator XB273U F5 and Predator XB273K V5the first featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology and a refresh rate of up to 360 Hz, while the second boasts a 4K UHD display resolution, 160 Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

The two products will be available in the next few months (the first in the early months of 2025, the second in the final months of 2024) at a cost of 949 and 749 euros respectively.

We also report the new Nitro “UltraSpeed” monitor with refresh rates up to 600Hz. Three new Nitro gaming monitors offer next-level gaming visuals with 24- and 27-inch panels.

The Nitro XV240 F6 monitor will be available in Q1 2025 with prices starting at 949 euros.

The Nitro XV270U F5 monitor in Q1 2025 with prices starting at 849 euros.

The Nitro XV270 monitor in Q1 2025 with prices starting at 749 euros.

The Acer CS322QK smart monitor in Q4 2024 with prices starting at 949 euros.

While the Nitro GS272U M smart monitor in Q1 2025 with prices starting at 649 euros.

As for the projectorswe report the presentation of the Vero line models featuring eco-friendly materials. They offer high resolution, impressive brightness and extraordinary color accuracy; they have image enhancement technologies such as Acer ColorPurity+ and ColorSafe II as well as support for 120% of the REC 709 color gamut.

The Acer Vero PD2528ic projector will be available in Italy in December at a starting price of 849 euros. The Acer Vero PD2328 projector will be available in Italy in January 2025 starting at 649 euros.

We finally end with the Winking project for 3D Animation Design: GenMotion.AI. This tool offers a wide range of features for

optimize creative processes. It is already possible to participate in the beta testing (and obtain more information on the devices presented) by visiting Acer’s official website.