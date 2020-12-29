Highlights: Electric car company Tesla is going to enter India in the new year

After a long wait, finally American electric car company Tesla is going to enter India in the new year. The company may hit the Indian market in June 2021. The company can launch the Model 3 in India and bookings for it are expected to start from January. Delivery may begin at the end of the first quarter of next year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet in October that his company would enter the Indian market in 2021. Musk said in response to a tweet that his company would definitely make a knock in India next year. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also confirmed this on Monday that Tesla will start its operations in India next year. The company will explore the possibility of setting up a manufacturing unit in India based on demand.

What did Gadkari say

Gadkari said, “Tesla, a US-based carmaker, will open a distribution center for its cars in India from next year. Based on the demand, the company will also consider setting up its manufacturing factory here. India has the potential to become the world’s largest electric vehicle producer in the next five years. He said that India has committed to cut carbon emissions by 30 to 35 percent by 2030. At the same time, India is trying to reduce its crude oil import of eight lakh crore rupees. In such a situation, we are focusing on electric vehicles with green fuel and electricity.

Tesla chief Elon Musk first announced the launch of ‘Model 3’ in India in 2016 itself. It also had pre-bookings for some time that year. But the company dropped its plan at the last time because it was facing some problems due to India’s import policy. But now the fans of this electric car will not have to wait much.

Model 3 Features

It is expected that Tesla will launch the ‘Model 3’ of its car in the Indian market. Talking about the car, a 60Kwh Lithium ion battery pack has been given inside it. The top speed of the vehicle is 162mph. The car can accelerate from 0-60km in 3.1 seconds. Apart from this, in ‘Model 3’ you get a range of 500km. This vehicle is available in 3 different variants abroad.