The Central Bank expects that as early as next year, Russians will be able to voluntarily abandon a number of remote banking operations (RBS). Artem Sychev, Deputy Head of the Information Security Department of the Central Bank, who oversees the Center for Monitoring and Responding to Cyber ​​Attacks in the Financial Sphere (FinCERT), told Izvestia about this.

According to him, by the end of the year, the regulator hopes to adopt all the necessary regulatory framework so that the measure of protection against fraudsters begins to work in 2021.

As Izvestia already wrote, the Central Bank supported the Popular Front’s proposal to voluntarily abandon a number of online transactions (transfers, payments) for pensioners. Moreover, the regulator decided to develop the initiative, extending it to citizens of all ages. This measure is aimed at protecting citizens from cyber fraudsters who use remote channels to steal funds from bank customers’ accounts.

As the Central Bank has repeatedly noted, in recent years, cybercriminals have been actively hunting for deposit accounts, which allows them to increase the amount of theft. Not only pensioners, but also middle-aged people fall for the tricks of fraudsters, Sychev said.

“Moreover, with a higher education, a scientific degree. Recently there was a case with a candidate of technical sciences. That is why we want to enable the client himself to restrict remote access to his accounts, to his deposits, ”he said.

According to the curator of FinCERT, the regulator is now considering whether this initiative should be formalized by law or whether the Central Bank’s internal regulations are sufficient.

“We are working on this issue right now. There are different opinions, ”he said.

In any case, according to Artem Sychev, the regulator plans to adopt all the necessary standards by the end of the year so that Russians can take advantage of additional protection from fraudsters already in 2022.

