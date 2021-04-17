ofMartina Lippl shut down

Snow again! The spring weather just doesn’t get the hang of it. April remains on the back burner in terms of temperature. However, the forecasts are still uncertain.

Munich – April is turning into a real late winter month, predicts meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met. “The warmer day so far this month was April 1st. Then it went steeply downhill ”.

Weather in Germany: April hasn’t been so cold in ages

So far, the average temperature in Germany this month has been 4.5 degrees, explains the weather expert. It was not that cold in April for a long time: the last time it was so cold was in April 1929.

The weather models currently give little hope. “From Monday it will be warmer, up to 19 degrees on Wednesday, but it is still changeable. And then the next polar air advance will come on Thursday and the temperatures will drop below 10 degrees again, ”said meteorologist Jung. A constant spring high is simply not in sight. It could stay on this roller coaster ride until May.

Deep “Xander” brings back late winter

There is snowfall mainly in the east. From Saxony to the Ore Mountains and the Thuringian Forest, snow and sleet down to lower altitudes are possible again on Saturdays. Deep “Xander” mainly influences the weather here. A thin blanket of snow already formed above 400 meters on Friday. In the south it was partly frosty. For example, minus 6.4 degrees were measured in Munich (Bavaria). A touch of spring warmth – temperatures of up to 14 degrees – is predicted for North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). On Sunday it can get a bit warmer there.

According to the weather models, spring warmth is to be expected next Tuesday. But then, according to the forecasts, the temperatures will soon plummet again. Much is still uncertain. However, according to meteorologist Jung, stable spring weather with 20-degree temperatures in April seems to be hardly possible. The weather expert provides the outlook for the weekend and the next few days.

Weather in Germany – The prospects for the next few days

Saturday: 3 to 14 degrees, washed through, in the east even snow again, otherwise also sunshine

3 to 14 degrees, washed through, in the east even snow again, otherwise also sunshine Sunday: 7 to 13 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, individual showers

7 to 13 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, individual showers Monday: 10 to 17 degrees, often friendly, hardly any showers, warmer

10 to 17 degrees, often friendly, hardly any showers, warmer Tuesday: 13 to 19 degrees, warmer, mix of sun, clouds and short showers

13 to 19 degrees, warmer, mix of sun, clouds and short showers Wednesday: 12 to 20 degrees, warmest day of the week, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds, hardly any showers

12 to 20 degrees, warmest day of the week, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds, hardly any showers Thursday: 5 to 10 degrees, significantly colder, April weather

5 to 10 degrees, significantly colder, April weather Friday: 5 to 12 degrees, mixed, showers again and again

In winter, the polar vortex hit Germany with temperatures of minus 20 degrees. Anyone who has already ticked off spring inside may be interested in the summer forecast for 2021. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

