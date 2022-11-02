The Brazilian GP is scheduled for the weekend of November 11-13. The race in Brazil has been on the calendar since 1971. Almost every year (not 2020, for example), the grandstands were packed with eager Brazilian racing fans. Whether this year’s race will be such a party remains to be seen. It is not even certain that the race will continue at Interlagos.

Last week, controversial president Bolsonaro narrowly lost the election by a 2 percent difference of the vote. However, the current president does not want to admit that he has lost. He said the count was unfair. The current president has a large fan base who agree with him. According to Bloomberg protesters block more than 200 highways.

The airport is blocked

In addition to the many highways, the airport of Sao Paulo is also blocked. As a result, 25 flights have been canceled so far. The various F1 teams will also arrive via this airport and then continue towards the Interlagos circuit. Should the protests continue, F1 could be in trouble.

The choice to cancel an F1 race cannot be made the day before. Or at least, that’s not a desirable situation. Shall we not talk about the 2020 F1 race in Australia? The organization of F1 must therefore decide in time whether the circuit will continue or not. If there seems to be no improvement in the situation, they can cancel the race.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has now ordered the police to lift the blockades. In addition, the Supreme Court threatens fines of 100,000 real (almost 20,000 euros) per vehicle per hour. This should make the protesters decide to stop blocking the roads. The F1 bosses will have to act quickly to ensure that all teams arrive safely at the track.