06/22/2024 – 18:06

Vamos, a truck, machinery and equipment rental company, will begin a public offering of R$1.05 billion in debentures to the market next week. The securities will have a term of 5 years and the funds raised will be used for working capital, cash management and strengthening liquidity, among other purposes.

There will be no extra or additional lot in this issue, which will be done through automatic registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), without the need to present a prospectus. Therefore, the operation is aimed only at professional investors.

The issuance is coordinated by UBS BB (leader), Bradesco BBI and Itaú BBA. The transaction is expected to close next Friday, 28th. The shares mature on June 25, 2029.

Vamos has already issued another debenture issue this year, worth R$500 million, in an offer announced in January. This is the company’s 11th debenture issue.