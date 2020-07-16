US space agency NASA is monitoring two asteroids coming next week. The special thing is that these two are going to pass through the Earth’s orbit at a difference of a few hours. Both of these asteroids belong to the Apollo class, that is, they will pass through the Earth’s orbit. However, there is no fear of any damage to the earth.The first asteroid is 2020RO, which can be between 59 meters and 130 meters in size. It will pass at 11.84 km / h on September 25 at 00:10 EST (Eastern Standard Time). There is no possibility of hitting the earth. At the same time, the second asteroid is 2020SM and that too will come only on 25 September. It will pass at a speed of about 18.43 km per second from the earth. It is smaller than 2020RO and its size is between 45 meters to 100 meters.



Eye on 22 asteroids for 100 years

According to the US space agency NASA, there are about 22 asteroids (meteorites) that may come closer to the Earth in the coming years and there are chances of collision. If a high-speed space object is expected to come closer than 46.5 lakh miles from the earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry system already monitors such threats.

More wealth than the entire world on this Asteroid!