Sure, it was nice that our government decided to cut the insanely high fuel prices slightly by introducing a tax cut. Perhaps that inspired Germany to do the same. Next week, our Eastern neighbors will also implement an excise duty reduction. As a result, the difference in the price for a German liter Euro 95 and a Dutch liter increases to almost 50 cents. If you look purely at the suggested retail price, the difference is even 60 cents, the AD reports.

Savings increase nicely due to excise tax reduction

And that hurts a lot. On a tank of 50 liters you are already 25 euros cheaper across the border. People with a larger car that you can store 80 liters in save 40 euros. Diesel drivers benefit less, by the way: the difference is only 14 cents. Initially, the excise duty reduction will last three months.

It is expected that this will lead to a huge run at German gas stations in the border area. It is also foreseen that there will be much less refueling in those regions in the coming week, because motorists prefer to wait for the measure to take effect. Finally, we suspect that the question ‘where shall we go on holiday this year?’ will be answered a lot easier in 2022.