During the month of June, several events can be observed in the space. Earlier this month we had the annular solar eclipse characterized by its impressive “ring of fire”. In the coming days we will have the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and the arrival of the strawberry full moon, the last of 2021.

The longest day of the year usually starts summer and, with it, the harvest. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the solstice is linked to fertility, both of the plant and human variety, in various destinations around the world.

The summer solstice will arrive on June 20 at 11:16 pm (Miami time), beginning summer in the northern hemisphere and winter in the southern hemisphere. The winter solstice arrives on June 21 at 12:16 am (Eastern Time), marking the first day of winter in the southern hemisphere.

After the incredible supermoon in May, on June 24th we can see the Strawberry Full Moon, which will be brighter around 3:40am GMT but will be visible until later.

The strawberry moon is named after the Algonquin Native American tribes, as this full moon was the signal to harvest wild strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. However, this moon has other names in other parts of the world. In Europe it is called a honeymoon, mead moon or rose full moon. In the southern hemisphere, it is known as an oak moon, cold moon or long night moon, according to EarthSky.org.

