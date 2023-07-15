Five great events of the 20th century have an anniversary next week. Sparse in time, they may seem isolated, but they are much more intertwined than it might seem. On July 17, 1918, 105 years ago, the Russian imperial family, the Romanovs, were executed by the Bolsheviks. Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra and their five children were shot. Their bodies were burned and the remains buried in various parts of the country, so that no one could ever recover them.

The Romanovs had already been stripped of power since the previous year and were under house arrest. The communists faced atrocious resistance in the streets, with a civil war that tried to stop the revolution and restore the monarchy. Winning, therefore, was not enough. It was necessary to physically sweep to remove any risk of taking power. Very common recipe to this day, it is worth mentioning. What came after the executions we all know. The Bolsheviks won the day and expanded the revolution by founding the Soviet Union, which would greedily gobble up all the surrounding countries.

98 years ago, on the 18th of July, Adolf Hitler saw his book “Mein Kampf” hit bookstores in Germany. With a mixture of autobiography and founding political ideas of Nazism, Hitler expressed his racism, anti-Semitism and the main ingredient of his success in the following years, the “living space” thesis – which justified German expansionism as a condition for the survival of the Aryan race . For this, Germany needed to contain and overcome its internal and external enemies. The Jews were listed as responsible for the rotting of the German state. And the expansionism of the Bolshevik USSR – those same guys who killed the Tsar – indicated that Germany would not escape communist rule.

Hitler began writing his book in jail, where he served nine months of a five-year sentence for an attempted coup d’état in 1923. With Hitler’s coming to power in 1933, “Mein Kampf”, which was a best-selling work marginals, became a brutal phenomenon for the time. Nearly 1 million copies have been sold. It is important to emphasize: sold. After that, the National Socialist German Workers Party, also known as the Nazi Party, began to make a massive distribution of the work. It is estimated that there were more than 12 million copies. “Mein Kampf” was not the only ingredient, but it was through it that many people were convinced to embrace the ideals that Adolf Hitler preached. After him came World War II and the Holocaust. Just to name two direct events.

In 1939, with the beginning of the Second World War, provoked in part by the expansionist reaction of Hitler, who had already invaded Austria, Czechoslovakia and Poland, the United States heard a terrifying testimony. The genius Albert Einstein revealed to the then American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consistent information about nuclear research for military purposes that he had witnessed in Germany. From that conversation, the ultra-secret Manhattan program emerged, which only six years later would introduce the world to the first nuclear bomb.

On July 16, 1945, which marks the 78th anniversary of this Sunday, scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico successfully carried out the first nuclear detonation in history, with a destructive power equivalent to a charge of 18. 6 thousand tons of TNT. Immediately began the assembly of Little Boy and Fat Man, which would be used respectively in Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945. The world conflict would end just 24 days later. For some, the war was already over. For others, it was cut short amid nuclear terror.

The world began to be redrawn among the winners. And in the postwar ups and downs, allies have become competitors. The Cold War arises. Slaughtered by Nazism and under the aim of Soviet totalitarian expansion, Europeans founded NATO. 74 years ago, on July 21, the United States Senate gave its approval for Americans to be part of the alliance. On July 25, 1949, President Harry Truman signed the United States as a founding member of NATO.

Then came the Warsaw Pact – which was the Soviet response to NATO and raised some notches in Cold War tensions – and the space race. The USSR took the lead with the first satellite launched into space, in 1955. The first living being in space, in 1957. And the first men to go into space, in 1961. Losing by a rout, the United States sent men to Lula . On July 19, 1969, 54 years ago, Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin and Michael Collins landed on the lunar soil and the next day Armstrong and Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon.

Nazism is over, so is the Cold War. The space race ended with the Soviet-American consortium, which led both powers to work together in space exploration. The USSR fell apart and the world seemed to cool down.

Today: Vladimir Putin tries to refound the Russian Empire and the invasion of Ukraine is there to confirm it. Under the threat of Russian expansionism, there is a new wave of requests for NATO membership. The nuclear threat has returned. There are those who seriously talk about the risk of World War III. Nazism – albeit without that name – reappeared, irrigated by extremists who hitchhike and try to dominate agendas such as criticism of migratory chaos and defense of sovereignty.

The world has turned and it seems that we are back in the same place. It just seems. The actors, the ideas, the crises seem to be similar. But the capabilities and implications are immensely superlative, complex and concentrated when compared with those of the last century. We are living everything at the same time now.