It’s time for another wave of Xbox Game Pass games!

From today, 17th October, users will be able to “take up the sword” as Sakamoto Ryoma in Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC). Then later this week, on 19th October, F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC) will arrive on Microsoft’s subscription service.



Cities: Skylines 2 (PC) will then make its day one debut on 24th October.

Just last night, publisher Paradox Interactive admitted the city building sequel has “not achieved the [performance] benchmark we targeted”. However, rather than delaying the game to remedy those issues the publisher has decided “releasing now is the best way forward”.

Was this the right move? I guess the proof will be in the pudding.



A highlight of this wave of games is Dead Space (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S), which arrives on 26th October, just in time for some seasonal screams, spills and thrills.

If Dead Space isn’t really your thing, the much more calm looking Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC) also arrives on 26th October. This upcoming narrative-driven, social simulation adventure celebrates Japanese culture and “invites players to craft whimsical items, eat delicious snacks, and ultimately enjoy all the cats.”

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery will also be coming to Cloud and Console on this day.



Rounding off this batch of games for October are Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) and home of one of the best jumps in video games, Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC). Both of these titles will arrive day one on 31st October.

When our Donlan had a little play around with Jusant earlier in the year, he was rather charmed by it all, calling the demo “a bit of a treat”.

“By the time I reached the end of the demo, I was properly in love,” he wrote following his time with the game. “And what’s this? I wasn’t really that high up. I mean, I was high up enough to give me a bit of vertigo, but the mountain tower itself still went far higher, up into the sky.”

“What would I find up there?” he asked, admitting that he couldn’t wait to find out.



Here is all that information again as a handy list.

17th October:

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

19th October:

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

24th October:

26th October:

Dead Space (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series XS) EA Play

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console)

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC)

31st October:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following titles will be leaving the service on 31st October:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you’ll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft’s subscription service here.