E.intracht Frankfurt is unbeatable on the way to the first Champions League participation. Against the scare of favorites 1. FC Köln, the Hessians continued the series of ten games without defeat in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 (0-0) win. This was the last time Eintracht succeeded in the 1992/93 season. André Silva (57th minute) and Evan N’Dicka (79th) ensured the victory.

Even before the next success, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter was reluctant to take part in the premier class. “It is easier to become champions with Bayern Munich than to reach the Champions League with Eintracht,” he told Sky TV. The people of Domstadt, who had previously scored seven points from the Champions League participants Dortmund, Leipzig and Mönchengladbach, went away empty-handed this time.

Until there was something worth seeing in the 90th Bundesliga duel between the two teams, a good quarter of an hour passed without goal scenes. Only then did the hosts get in a playful mood and had numerous chances against Cologne, which did not come close to the performance of the last two victorious games. The lively Filip Kostic (17th), who was barely blocked by Sava-Anrangel Cestic in the Cologne penalty area, caused the first danger. Three minutes later, FC goalkeeper Timo Horn was able to knock the ball off his foot after a great pass from Amin Younes Eintracht striker André Silva.

After that, the goal chances for Frankfurt continued almost every minute, with Kostic once again the driving force and Cologne goalkeeper Horn proved to be a great support. After a cross from the Serb to Younes, Rafael Czichos (21st) was able to block the shot from eleven meters.

A little later, it was Horn who parried a header from Daichi Kamada and was able to stand out again in the 30th minute against the Japanese, in which he directed the ball over the crossbar with a brilliant save when his shot from 16 meters. At the end of the round of missed opportunities, Silva headed over the gate from close range and unrestricted shortly before the half-time whistle.



Served: Cologne keeper Timo Horn cannot prevent the defeat.

:



Image: Reuters





Cologne, on the other hand, did not have a single really compelling opportunity to score a goal and could be happy to go into the break with 0-0. The numerous injuries in the Cologne squad around captain Jonas Hector made themselves felt and could not be compensated for by Marius Wolf’s willingness to play despite a ligament injury. “This attitude is something brilliant. Worth honoring, it’s great, ”said FC coach Markus Gisdol.

After the restart, the one-sided game with the dominating Frankfurt continued, who finally scored the deserved goal in the 57th minute. After a long-range shot by Erik Durm, Kamada deflected the ball so that Silva easily scored his 18th goal of the season from a few meters. The Cologne team could only cause danger once when Emmanuel Dennis (66th) shot the ball just past the right post from 18 meters. Frankfurt defender N’Dicka did better with his goal to make it 2-0.