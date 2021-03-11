The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is said to be another trump card in the fight against corona. But there are obviously problems with the procurement. The manufacturer is keeping a low profile.

Munich – He is considered a beacon of hope in catching up after the sleepy vaccination start – but now he is giving many politicians a headache again: The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is about to be approved by the EU, the EMA authority could give the green light on Thursday. But speculation about delivery bottlenecks is sprouting.

Allegedly the manufacturer – more precisely: the Janssen company as a pharmaceutical division of the US corporation Johnson & Johnson – reported production difficulties. In response to our request, spokeswoman Henriette Homburg said on Wednesday that they were working on building new factories and forging alliances with other companies as production partners. More details will be communicated to the EU Commission at the next meeting in the middle of the month.

Corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson: Great advantage over Biontech and Moderna

Corona experts believe in the vaccine, which is the fourth corona agent to be approved in the EU. Unlike the mRNA products from Biontech and Moderna, the vector vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature and is only administered once. The protective effect against serious illness is 85 percent after 28 days. “After day 57, no more serious Covid-19 cases were reported in vaccinated people,” said the study director for Germany, Dr. Christoph Spinner from the clinic on the right of the Isar.

