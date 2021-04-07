Next Tuesday, the first day of Ramadan, astronomer

Astronomical calculations revealed that the first of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 2021, astronomically, will be next Tuesday, April 13, and the crescent of the month of fluorescence will be born immediately after the conjunction takes place at exactly 4:31 a.m. local Cairo time next Monday, corresponding to 4/12/2021 AD (the day following the day Vision).

It is noted that the new crescent will not have been born yet at sunset next Sunday, corresponding to 4/11/2021 AD (vision day) in all Arab and Islamic capitals and cities.

The new crescent sets 26 minutes before sunset on that day (the day of sighting) in Makkah Al-Mukarramah by 30 minutes, and in Cairo by 30 minutes, and in the governorates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the new crescent sets before sunset for that day, with periods ranging between (26-31 minutes).

As for Arab and Islamic capitals and cities, the new crescent sets before sunset for that day (the day of sight) with periods ranging between (16-46 minutes), so Monday 12/4/2021 AD will be the completion of the month of Shaban 1442 AH, and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1442 AH, astronomer next Tuesday 4/13/2021 AD.