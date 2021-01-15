The 19-year-old Frenchman plays in central midfield, has played 34 competitive games for Toulouse FC since last season and is an integral part of the regular formation this season. However, since his contract ends in summer 2022, the French second division side is in a dilemma: If Koné does not renew, there is only a chance of a transfer fee this year. Otherwise there is a risk of a free transfer after his contract expires.

In the Koné poker game, Milan had submitted an offer of around six million euros, while Toulouse was demanding ten to eleven million euros. However, based on the specific media reports, he should pitch his tents in Mönchengladbach.