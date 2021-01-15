Like the Italian portal Calciomercato wants to have experienced, tries hard AC Milan around Kouadio Koné. However, the competition in transfer poker for the Toulouse FC midfielder is fierce.
In the recent past, AC Milan has focused on signing young and highly talented players who will grow and shape an era in the coming years. The competition in advertising for international youngsters is getting bigger and bigger, as it turns out for Kouadio Koné.
The 19-year-old Frenchman plays in central midfield, has played 34 competitive games for Toulouse FC since last season and is an integral part of the regular formation this season. However, since his contract ends in summer 2022, the French second division side is in a dilemma: If Koné does not renew, there is only a chance of a transfer fee this year. Otherwise there is a risk of a free transfer after his contract expires.
Many clubs are already striving for the services of the variable midfielder – including Borussia Mönchengladbach. As PICTURE reported that all parties should have already agreed on a transfer to the Lower Rhine, but Koné should still spend the second half of the season in Toulouse.
AS Monaco, Leeds United and RB Leipzig are also loud Calciomercato Interest. Interestingly, it would not be the first time that Milan and Leipzig have both tried to find a player. In the past transfer periods both clubs apparently put out feelers to Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai, but in both cases the “Red Bulls” were given preference. Another French talent that both are striving for is Mohamed Simakan – but the 20-year-old defender of Racing Strasbourg is also said to have chosen RB, like Sky sports reported.
In the Koné poker game, Milan had submitted an offer of around six million euros, while Toulouse was demanding ten to eleven million euros. However, based on the specific media reports, he should pitch his tents in Mönchengladbach.
