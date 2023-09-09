Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

The next traffic light dispute is imminent: When it comes to the topic of “safe countries of origin”, the opinions of the FDP and the Greens differ widely.

Berlin – The next dispute is looming in the traffic light coalition. In contrast to the Greens, the FDP wants to declare more states as so-called safe countries of origin in order to make deportations easier. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also proposed protecting the EU’s external border and asylum procedures from abroad. “What is legally possible to prevent irregular migration should be initiated politically,” said Lindner world on Sunday.

FDP for expanding the list of safe countries of origin – Baerbock against it

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told the newspapers Funke Media Group, the classification of Moldova and Georgia as safe countries of origin decided by the traffic light coalition should not remain. “I thought it would be right to also discuss the Maghreb states.” These include, among others, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. FDP man Dürr emphasized that the municipalities and the many volunteers in Germany expected “the federal government to make its contribution to greater management and control – after the CDU and CSU’s migration policy has been unsuccessful for many years.”

Unlike the FDP, the Greens camp sees additions to the list. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock rejects expanding the list of safe countries of origin. “I think it is a daring approach to approach foreign policy with a lawn mower for domestic political reasons,” the Green politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group and the French newspaper Ouest France. However, she considers Moldova and Georgia to be sensible additions to the list. Both states are on the way to the EU and, according to Baerbock, are implementing extensive reforms in the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

SPD divided – parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese and Georg Maier open to expansion

Some SPD politicians are also against expansion, but there were also voices in the third traffic light party who were in favor of it. Parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese described the classification of Georgia and Moldova Mirror as a “necessary step to reduce irregular migration”. According to Wiese, it must be checked “from which other countries asylum applications have little chance of success.” Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier also made comments in the magazine. For him, the Maghreb states are considered candidates for admission. He called for the number of people coming to Germany to be reduced. Maier warned of an end to the European asylum compromise. “The Greens are questioning the decision. If it fails, we will be isolated in Europe and will have even bigger problems in East Germany,” said Maier.

Traffic light trouble? Chancellor Olaf Scholz (center) speaks with ministers Robert Habeck (left) and Christian Lindner. © IMAGO/IPON

Safe countries of origin are countries where it is assumed that there is generally neither persecution nor inhumane or degrading treatment and that the foreigner concerned is therefore not at risk of serious harm in his or her home country. This currently applies to the member states of the European Union, Ghana, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro. There is growing resistance to new ones, reported Gerd Landsberg, managing director of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities New Osnabrücker Zeitung.

“Many municipalities have reached their limits when it comes to accommodation, care and integration of refugees. This leads to local discontent increasing.” There is a lack of accommodation, but also places in schools and daycare centers. The left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht also called for the NOZ to limit migration. CDU leader Friedrich Merz also wants to see the list of safe countries expanded. Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, has called on Nancy Faeser to speed up the tightening of deportation rules for rejected asylum seekers. (cgsc with dpa)