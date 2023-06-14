Rubén Pérez woke up this Wednesday feeling lucky, despite everything. “I’m alive and we can talk now,” he says. But the day began for him at his home in his town, Guadalaviar, 72 kilometers from Teruel, because he no longer has his home in the city. The collapse, the day before, of the building at number 21 San Francisco Street, for reasons that are still being investigated, left Pérez, his family and another twenty families homeless. The building collapsed and fell before his eyes, just seconds after all the neighbors had been evacuated by firefighters. Twelve days earlier, several of them had denounced intense water leaks at the City Hall, which, they maintain, were not attended to. Now they are studying creating a platform to demand responsibilities.

But this Wednesday, the day after, they still have not been able to digest the situation of having lost absolutely everything. “Our hearts have stayed at home, because it is the work of many humble people, like my parents, who will now have to pay a rubble mortgage,” explains this affected person. Leonor Franco, a journalist from Teruel, did not live there, but she kept her parents’ house, where her brother, who lives outside the provincial capital, sometimes went. “Now I’m searching if I have any photographs of my parents left,” she laments.

In the Caritas shelter, the same one where refugees from that country were housed at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 25 residents affected by the collapse slept Tuesday night. The rest, around 30 people, have spent the night in three hotels in the city. “The most important thing is that they are accompanied,” explains Juan Marco, head of the NGO. “And sometimes the best is silence, being with them without saying anything.” Marco says that the families have received help from social workers and psychologists that the Teruel City Council has made available to them. This morning they have been offered vouchers to buy clothes and basic necessities in the shops of Teruel, because the eviction on Tuesday occurred without material time to collect any belongings from their homes.

Both merchants and hoteliers and ordinary citizens are turning to the neighbors, and they notice it. More than 400 people have signed up as volunteers to lend a hand in whatever is needed, as Celia La Torre, coordinator of the Accompanying-Teruel volunteer program, explained to Europa Press. The Merchants Association, for example, has created 21 vouchers of 300 euros so that the victims can buy what they need. An optician will give away glasses to those who have lost them, and a woman, among many other people from Teruel, has offered her house in Albarracín, with space for a dozen people, to house the evacuees.

“When they offer us help, it reaches you deeply,” says Rubén Pérez. “We are infinitely grateful that they provide us with accommodation and whatever, but what we want is what we had: our 90-meter house, with three bedrooms and a bathroom to shower, because now I return from work and I don’t know where.” He lived in the apartment on Calle San Francisco with his parents, and they had just renovated the house. “We had painted it ourselves, we had laid the flooring, renovated the kitchen and the bathroom, and now everything has been lost.”

The Government of Aragon has made 13 homes available to those affected, and is looking for more to temporarily cover the needs of all. But Rubén Pérez, like the rest, fears that from now on everything will become a long and bitter process. He knows that it won’t be a matter of days, and he is concerned that “they will begin to pass the hot potato from the administration to other instances or to the water sanitation company and nobody wants to take responsibility.” For this reason, several families have already thought about creating a platform for those affected to organize themselves, demand responsibilities and request an independent expert opinion regardless of what the Consistory can do. “We believe that they have been external causes”, agrees Leonor Franco, “because the building was not so deteriorated”. And she recounts that the water, in recent days, “was pouring in through the second basement and even the access to the garage smelled of feces in an exaggerated way.”

Everyone remembers with anger and rage the times they denounced him, days ago, at the City Hall. “Twelve days ago the water drained and we went to complain, but they ignored us, and now the disaster is that big,” summarizes Rubén. The residents regret that the City Council did not send an expert to the building and limited itself to calling the water sanitation service company. The mayoress, Emma Buj (PP), has assured that the corporation had received notices from the neighbors for possible water leaks – and had sent technicians to check it – but not for structural damage.

The day after, Buj reviews the technical work that is being carried out not only at ground zero of the collapse, but also in the rest of the evacuated buildings, six in total, all adjacent to the one that collapsed. Firefighters from the Teruel Provincial Council and municipal technicians have inspected their structures and accompanied the residents of these houses, one by one, to collect the belongings they urgently need.

A firefighter looks at the hole left by the collapsing building. DPT FIREFIGHTERS (DPT FIREFIGHTERS)

What could have happened for an entire building to collapse in seconds? According to Miguel Cervera, mechanical technical engineer and member of the College of Industrial Technical Engineers of Aragon, a collapse like this “is not a matter of days, but of a long time and various causes.” Cervera, specialized in building inspection, assures that, “seeing the pillars that have burst, this is usually caused by excess compression.” And he adds that something like this usually presents previous warnings: doors that do not close properly, creaks or cracks in the walls could be symptoms that something is happening. He also adds that these properties must pass a review at 50 years. The number 21 of San Francisco street, dated in 1974, had not yet passed it. But now, more than inspecting, you have to investigate. And those affected, continue with their lives, however they can.

Today, the first day alive, but without a home after the collapse, many have returned to their jobs. There are young people, says Juan Marco, from Cáritas, who got up at the shelter at six in the morning, like any other day, and went to work. They said: “We are not going to lose the house and, above all, the job.”