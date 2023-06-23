Europeans added treaty requirements between blocs; Mercosur-EU agreement is a priority for the PT party on a trip to Paris

In a speech at the closing of the Summit for a New Global Financial Compact, in Paris, France, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) again criticized an additional letter that the EU (European Union) sent to Mercosur about the agreement between the blocs.

“I’m dying to make a deal with the European Union. But it is not possible, because the additional letter that was made by the European Union does not allow an agreement to be reached. We are going to send the answer, but we need to start discussing. It is not possible that we have a strategic partnership and there is an additional card threatening a strategic partner”, said Lula this Friday (June 23, 2023).

The petista was sitting next to the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, organizer of the summit. Other EU leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were also present.

The event dealt with support mechanisms for emerging countries to fight poverty and face climate change. Among the topics discussed are the reform of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank and the indebtedness of the poorest countries.

In the speech, the head of the Brazilian Executive also urged rich countries to do “structuring investments in things that change the lives of countries”. And he said he was optimistic about the performance of the Brics bank and the possibility of creating the Bank of the South. Lula also spoke again of the importance of creating a currency for international trade, which would no longer be conducted in dollars, and asked for the inclusion of representatives of African countries in the G20, as well as the revision of the permanent members of the Security Council of the UN.

Lula arrived in Paris on Thursday morning. The Mercosur-European Union agreement is the main topic of conversation at a bilateral meeting with Macron. The petista returns to Brazil this Friday night (June 23).