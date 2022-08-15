Ermínia Maricato spoke on the platform at USP, before Lula spoke; Bolsonaro tries to increase the rejection of PT among evangelicals

Pre-campaign act by the ex-president and candidate for the Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) had a negative mention of churches that work on the outskirts of large cities.

The sentence was by USP professor Ermínia Maricato, one of those who spoke before the politicians at the university this Monday (15.Aug.2022).

Architect and urban planner, she preached the need for Brazil to promote urban reform. She criticized the lack of structure and public services in large metropolis regions.

“[Partes das cidades] stateless. And what does this mean? It means violent peripheries. Outskirts dominated by organized crime. Peripheries dominated by the militia that have a big business in the production of housing. Peripheries dominated by churches that are part of a real mafia”declared.

Lula’s main opponent in this year’s elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has tried to increase the rejection of evangelicals to the PT. In recent weeks, the first lady, Michelle, has joined her husband’s campaign focused on this sector.

On August 11, the profile Verdade na Rede, linked to Lula, published that PT “never closed and will not close churches”. This is a reaction to speeches by Bolsonaristas who claim that Lula would close temples if she returned to the Planalto Palace.

The campaign officially starts on Tuesday (16.Aug.2022). The beginning of electoral propaganda on TV and radio is on the 26th. The 1st round of the election is on October 2nd.