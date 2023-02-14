PT president stated that the debt is all in reais and there are still international reserves left by the party

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid on Monday (13.Feb.2023) that the BC (Central Bank) “corroborates with the lie” of fiscal risk. According to the deputy, the autarchy reinforces the discourse of the richest that Brazil will not honor its financial commitments.

“It’s time to face this ‘merchant’ speech of the rich in this country, that we have fiscal risk. What risk? Of not paying the debt? Lie. Our debt is all in reais, in a reasonable proportion of GDP. We still have the international reservations left by the PT. They lie, and the Central Bank, an autarchy of the Brazilian State, corroborates the lie, imposing a high interest rate squeeze on Brazil. That has to change“, he stated.

Gleisi stated that the market is “old-fashioned” and affirmed the need to not be afraid to debate economic policy.

“We have an old-fashioned, backward market that has not yet noticed international changes. And we have to stop being afraid of debating economic policy, be it monetary, fiscal or exchange rate and try to accommodate ourselves to what they want or think“, he declared.

The PT president has criticized the Central Bank’s actions in relation to the Selic, the basic interest rate, and said she was in favor of inviting the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, and directors of the autarchy to explain in Congress the reasons that raised the interest rate to the level of 13.75%.

Gleisi’s statements were given in an act celebrating the PT’s 43rd anniversary. The event was promoted by the acronym at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in the central region of Brasília.

The party, founded in 1980 at a meeting of trade unionists, left-wing Catholics and members of social movements at Colégio Sion, in São Paulo, celebrated its anniversary on February 10th.

When the acronym was founded, Lula was already one of the main names. There were also prominent politicians such as Olívio Dutra and Jacó Bittar, both also union members.

Historical party figures attended. This was the case, for example, of former Minister José Dirceu. One of the main people responsible for the professionalization of the PT in the 1990s, Dirceu was arrested on charges of corruption. He was sitting at the back of the stage.

the former president Dilma Rousseff was on stage in a prominent place. She was applauded by the audience.

Last week, the president of the PT said that the monetary policy commanded by the Central Bank needs to be aligned with the policy of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to Gleisi, it is necessary to discuss the measures applied by the monetary authority because the autarchy would be causing misery and unemployment.

Lula has publicly demonstrated his dissatisfaction with the interest rate and with Campos Neto.