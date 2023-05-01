Governor of São Paulo says that the State will set an “example” and will not allow “usurpation of the right to property”

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said on Monday (May 1, 2023) that invaders of productive land in the State will be destined to “chain”. He made the statement during the agrishow, the largest agribusiness fair in Latin America, in Ribeirão Preto (SP). Tarcísio arrived at the event accompanied by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Those who invade land in the State of São Paulo will have only one destination: jail […] We will not tolerate the mess, the turmoil, the usurpation of property rights in the State of São Paulo. The State of São Paulo will lead by example”, he declared.

Land invasions by the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) will be the subject of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Chamber, which has the support of the opposition and the ruralist caucus. In the Jair Bolsonaro government, the movement was opposed and had its activities repressed.

At the fair, Tarcísio delivered agrarian reform titles. In addition to Bolsonaro, other politicians accompanied the deliveries on stage, including the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) and Senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), both former Bolsonaro ministers.

“Legal security, property rights are fundamental. Producers have to be concerned with producing, they have to be concerned with creating, they have to be concerned with technology”, said Tarcisio.

Bolsonaro and Tarcísio climbed onto an agricultural machine that was on display. The former chief executive waved to supporters and heard applause and shouts of “myth”.

The visit of the former president to the event made the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro, did not go to the fair. He said he felt “uninvited”. On Saturday (29.Apr), Agrishow canceled the opening of the event not to give Bolsonaro a political platform, but the former president attended this Monday and followed the event from the stage.

Before going to the event, Bolsonaro and Tarcísio met. The former president was the main supporter of the current governor’s candidacy in 2022. At the time, Tarcísio was Minister of Infrastructure under Bolsonaro.

