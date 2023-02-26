Users of the YouTube channel of the Polish newspaper Fakt noticed in the story about the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv a double of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In the video, he is walking up the stairs with the American leader, attending a meeting of the two leaders.

At the moment of climbing the stairs, a man appears next to Biden, outwardly very similar to Zelensky: short, stocky, with a characteristic and recognizable appearance. Users began to wonder who this incredibly similar person to the President of Ukraine could be.

On February 20, US President Joe Biden arrived on a visit to Kyiv, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems.

On the 21st he was in Warsaw. In the capital of Poland, he spoke in the garden of the Royal Castle after negotiations with President Andrzej Duda. He stated that the US and EU countries do not seek to control or destroy Russia. He also noted that Washington this week will announce new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Leaving Warsaw, the US president traditionally stumbled and fell on the steps of the plane. So he again reminded that he is the oldest owner of the White House in history.