The Union is simply not getting out of the polls. Even after the K question has been clarified, the CDU and CSU lose approval ratings.

Update from May 7th: The bad news from the survey for the Union does not stop: In the “ARD Germany trend” published on Thursday, the Chancellor party has fallen behind the Greens (see first report). And also in a second flagship of the TV election demos in Germany, the CDU and CSU lose out. The ZDF “Politbarometer” also sees the sister parties only in second place on the Sunday issue.

In the poll published on Friday by the Mannheim research group Elections, the CDU and CSU lose a whopping six percentage points to 25 percent. The Greens, on the other hand, achieved a share of 26 percent, five points more than before. Shortly before its federal party conference on Sunday, the SPD remains at 14 percent. For the AfD, an unchanged eleven percent is forecast. The FDP can improve by one point to ten percent. The left stays at seven percent.

Survey low for Union: Politbarometer even sees majority for green-red-red – Scholz leads the chancellor ranking

Mathematically, a coalition of the Greens and CDU / CSU as well as the Greens, SPD and FDP would have a majority. There would also be barely enough for green-red-red, but not for a continuation of the grand coalition of the Union and the SPD.

The candidates are close together when it comes to the question of who should succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). In a direct comparison between the Union applicant Armin Laschet and the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, Laschet leads with 46 to 44 percent. SPD candidate Olaf Scholz is just ahead of both Laschet with 46 to 43 percent and Baerbock with 45 to 43 percent. Scholz recently had to endure ridicule for one of the chancellor’s ambitions that he had repeatedly put forward.

For the survey, the research group polls from May 4th to 6th, 1271 randomly selected voters. The error range was given as plus / minus two to three percentage points, depending on the percentage.

But a new survey by the Sinus Institute in cooperation with YouGov also sees the Greens in the foreground. Here it is in the Sunday question 25 percent to 24 percent for the eco party. The opinion polls attested the Greens and Union a struggle for partially overlapping electoral milieus. “The Greens have managed to maintain their core, educated middle class, and at the same time they have opened up to other, namely young and modern, groups of voters,” explained Sinus managing director Manfred Tautscher. The middle of society is divided between black and green. The CDU is meanwhile in the direction of the Greens in attack mode.

Union sags: Greens ahead in the next survey – Laschet on par with Scholz

A trio wants to go to Berlin: Armin Laschet (CDU), Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SPD; from left) © Malte Ossowski / Sven Simon / Imago-images (photo montage)

First report from May 6th: Berlin – The long-term winner of the “ARD Germany trend” has to accept the next slump in the poll. For the first time since July 2019, the Union is no longer the strongest force in the survey. The Greens have ousted the CDU / CSU from the top position: According to the polls published on Thursday, the CDU and CSU fell in favor of the voters by four points compared to April and thus only come to 23 percent. The Greens gained four points and now reach 26 percent – that would make them the strongest force at the moment.

Germany trend: Umfragewatschn for Laschet – only 51 percent support from their own party

The Greens would have improved by 15 percentage points compared to the last general election, and the Union would have lost nine points in the same period. Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is faced with a difficult task – especially since the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister is still unable to shine with the best survey results in terms of himself. A further complicating factor for the native of Aachen is that the support from his own party is still crumbling.

Of the Union supporters surveyed, just one in two people spoke out in favor of Laschet (51 percent). For comparison: Green candidate Annalena Baerbock can know four out of five Green voters: inside (82 percent). SPD man Olaf Scholz has approval ratings of 63 percent in his own camp.

Germany trend: on par with Scholz – bitter poll swatter for Laschet

When asked about the top candidates of the parties, the picture for Laschet is just as gloomy. If the Germans could decide directly on the future Federal Chancellor, a relative majority of 28 percent would choose the Green leader Baerbock. Only 21 percent are in favor of the CDU boss. Interesting: Laschet got the same approval ratings as Finance Minister Scholz (21 percent; 30 percent answered “don’t know” or gave no answer).

This is remarkable in that the SPD – decoupled from Scholz – only has 14 percent. The Social Democrats lose two points compared to the previous month. At the same time, the AfD, currently the strongest opposition party, gained one point and reached twelve percent. The FDP improved by two points to eleven percent, the Left lost one point to six percent. According to this snapshot, the co-party leaders Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wissler must tremble for entry into the Bundestag. Reaching the five percent hurdle doesn’t seem set in stone.

Corona: approval for measures increases – narrow majority against vaccination relaxations

Far away from the election campaign, a narrow majority of those questioned also spoke out against immediate easing for those who have recovered from corona and those who have been vaccinated. 51 percent think that the relevant rules should only apply when more people have the chance of a corona vaccination. The Bundestag has meanwhile spoken out in favor of relief, now the Bundesrat has to agree.

The approval of the current Corona measures has meanwhile increased significantly compared to the previous month. One in four thinks the rules are appropriate (40 percent; 16 more than in April). For 30 percent of Germans, the rules go too far (+6), for 26 percent not far enough (-22). In the representative survey by infratest dimap for the ARD Germany trend 1351 eligible voters were interviewed from Monday to Wednesday. The margin of error is two to three points. (as)

