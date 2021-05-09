The Union’s low in the polls continues. The Greens, on the other hand, score points with the population. Only a coalition would be conceivable without the Greens.

Berlin – Even two weeks after the announcement of the Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet, the polls speak for the Greens. With an unchanged 28 percent, the party remains the strongest political force for the coming federal elections. The RTL / ntv trend barometer shows that the union of CDU and CSU is still in second place. Even if there was an improvement of just under one percentage point, the gap is still clear at five percentage points. When looking for the culprits for the bad poll results, Markus Söder is suddenly well ahead.

Unchanged: Greens with a clear lead over the Union

The Union would currently achieve around 23 percent of the vote in the federal elections. Compared to the last federal election in 2017, the CDU and CSU would lose almost ten percentage points. In contrast to the Greens. These received around nine percent of the votes in 2017. According to the current polls, the Greens are at a whopping 28 percent – a huge leap.

In addition to the Union, according to the trend barometer, the SPD could also become a loser in this year’s federal election with currently 14 percent. The Left and the AfD are also losing ground compared to 2017 – with six and ten percentage points. According to the trend barometer, the FDP was able to improve to 12 percent.

According to the polls, four coalitions are currently conceivable:

Green-black with 386 mandates

“Ampel” coalition of the Greens, SPD and FDP with 405 mandates

Red-red-green with 360 mandates

Black traffic lights from Union, SPD and FDP with 371 mandates

If the Chancellor is directly elected: Baerbock next Chancellor

Respondents give a number of reasons for the Union’s weak polls. About 29 percent see their corona policy, which is perceived as bad, as the cause of the current weakness of the CDU and CSU. The fact that the Union is divided, which was particularly evident after the search for a candidate for a chancellor, is one reason. Around 24 percent of those questioned attribute the Union’s poor poll results to the “wrong candidate for Chancellor” Armin Laschet. The high phase of the Greens, on the other hand, is also due to the approval of Annalena Baerbock’s candidacy for chancellor.

If the citizens were allowed to elect the Chancellor directly, Baerbock would get 31 percent of the vote. 17 percent would vote for Laschet and 12 percent for SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. 40 percent would not vote for any of the three candidates. Only in one federal state would Armin Laschet beat his competitor Baerbock. Because in the matter of Anhalt, 24 percent would vote for Laschet, 13 percent for Annalena Baerbock. Another survey shows that the CSU would currently achieve at least nine percent in the federal elections at the federal level.

The data was collected by the market and opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of Mediengruppe RTL from April 27 to May 3, 2021. 2508 people were interviewed. (jsch)

List of rubric lists: © Sven Simon / IMAGO