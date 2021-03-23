The Union’s candidate for chancellor has not yet been determined. According to the latest poll results, many voters do not want to elect Markus Söder as chancellor.

Munich – The CDU is in a mess. Armin Laschet is elected CDU leader and thus traditionally the natural candidate for chancellor for the Union, but doubts about his person continue to grow. In addition to Laschet, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is seen as a possible candidate for Chancellor. But even Söder does not enjoy the optimal support that would be necessary for a successful chancellorship. According to an Insa survey on behalf of image 27 percent would not vote for the Union as a candidate for chancellor “because of Söder”.

Chancellor candidate for CDU / CSU: Armin Laschet and his party are in crisis

After a month-long survey high, the approval ratings for the Union parties are in a nosedive. While the CDU / CSU reached a whopping 37 percent in some surveys in mid-February, the two sister parties have now plummeted to 27 percent in some cases. The mask corruption scandal, the Azerbaijan connection and the allegation of losing control of the corona pandemic seem to depress the polls.

No easy times for the newly elected CDU boss Armin Laschet. Already after the election failure in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the calls were getting louder for a clear line. The CDU politician Jana Schimke last asked about the image one “Complete new beginning” which has to be “connected with new heads”. But Armin Laschet is still keeping a low profile a few months before the general election. The CDU chief postponed the question of the chancellor to the time between Easter and Pentecost.

Kanlzerkandiatur der Union: Survey indicates success for Söder

While the CDU leadership has not yet been able to make a decision as to who will lead the Union parties in the election campaign, the voters seem to have already made up their minds. According to an Insa survey, 19.2 percent of those questioned say they would vote for the Union “because of” Markus Söder. However, 27 percent say they would not vote for the Union as candidate for chancellor “because of Söder”. Although these are not good survey results, they are still significantly better than Laschet’s. According to the survey, a mere 7.1 percent would vote for Laschet CDU / CSU. In return, 40.5 percent of those surveyed said they would not vote for the Union in the event of Laschet’s candidacy for chancellor.

Another survey by YouGov on behalf of the dpa suggests something similar. Here too, 41 percent of those questioned were in favor of Markus Söder’s candidacy for chancellor. Only a meager 14 percent wanted Armin Laschet to be the top candidate for the federal election in September. The mood among the Union’s voters is even clearer. With 63 to twelve percent, Markus Söder is clearly ahead of Armin Laschet. (phf / dpa)