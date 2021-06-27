The Greens have long since lost touch with the Union. But in the latest polls, even the SPD comes threateningly close to the eco-party.

Munich – The soaring of the Greens has finally stopped – the Union is currently the clear favorite to win the federal election in autumn this year. In the latest survey, the CDU and CSU are still 28 percent.

This was the result of a survey by the Insa Institute on behalf of picture. The Greens, who were able to stand up to the Union in polls for a long time, continue to lose favor: one percentage point is lost, which currently only means 19 percent. Six weeks ago the alliance was five percent more. The SPD, on the other hand, is growing and has almost caught up with Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock’s party: The comrades are 17 percent.

Three months before the 2021 Bundestag election: Laschet just ahead of Scholz and Baerbock

The Liberals are also going downhill: The FDP has therefore lost one point and is now at twelve percent. The AfD remains at eleven percent, while the vote for the left grows from six to seven percent.

Three months before the federal elections, the Union is also in the lead on the Chancellor question: 19 percent would vote for Armin Laschet, 17 percent for SPD man Olaf Scholz and the Green Baerbock.

Between July 21 and 25, a total of 1203 people were asked for the survey, and 1003 people on June 25 about their preference at the Chancellery. (cg)