Next stop Christmas: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 27 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 2 will be broadcast Next stop: Christmas, a 2021 romantic film directed by Dustin Rikert. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film follows Angie, a woman who keeps wondering what her life would be like if she married an ex-boyfriend who has become a famous sportscaster. Thanks to a magical time-traveling train, “conducted by Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future)” Angie gets a second chance at her life from 10 years ago, which also reunites her with her mother, played by a fellow Back to the Future star Lea Thompson…

Next stop Christmas: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Next Christmas Stop, but what is the full cast of the film? Among the actors of the film broadcast on Rai 2 we see Lyndsy Fonseca, Christopher Lloyd, Chandler Massey and Erika Slezak.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Next Stop Christmas on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.