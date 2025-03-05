Red lines are diffuse in the PSOE by Pedro Sánchez. They know Bildu, a party with which he was never going to agree and converted into one of his narrower collaborators, and also Catalan independence. Both ERC and Junts They can boast … having started promises and important assumptions to the Executive since the socialist sits in the Moncloa. The Delegation of Immigration Competencies to the Generalitat, which must harvest the guarantee of the Congress, is the last entry in a list that is already long and in which there is little pending. The self -determination referendum, the ultimate objective of separatism, is the only thing that socialism discards today, as it did years ago with the pardons and amnesty.

The Indults to those convicted of the ‘procés’ They were the first transfer of draft and the last legislature arrived, when ERC agreed with the government, but Junts maintained that negotiating with the Executive was almost being a traitor to Catalonia. Sánchez, after the Supreme Court’s judgment – which condemned the leaders of the ‘procés’ that faced the trial and did not fled from Spain for crimes of sedition and embezzlement to penalties of up to thirteen years in prison -, promised to its “in full” fulfillment, which ruled out the measures of grace.

However, the strength of ERC, whose support was decisive the last legislature, made the government to grant the pardons in a first stage and, subsequently, Modify the Criminal Codein full negotiation of the General State Budgets, to suppress the crime of sedition and reduce the penalties provided for in the embezzlement, despite the fact that this type had previously aggravated by the demands of the European Union in anti -corruption.

Already at the beginning of this legislature, the PSOE changed its classic opinion and allowed for the first time the use of co -official, Catalan, Basque and Galician languages, in the Congress of Deputies. So far, he had always refused with the PP by arguing that Spanish is the only common and official language throughout the State and, therefore, the one that must be used at the headquarters of national sovereignty. The Socialists, in return, the support of ERC and Juns to Francina Armengol as president of the lower house, which assured them most at the table and, with it, the control of the rhythms of the parliamentary activity.

Afterwards, the following, the greatest assignment of all, was the approval of the amnesty law, thanks to the one that Sánchez added to the most Frankenstein the seven junts seats in Congress, without which he cannot take any rule forward due to the blocking capacity he has next to PP and Vox.



The requests of the separatists Sedition suppression and reduction of embezzlement Promise to transfer Cercanías management Promise of the Catalan quota Promise of Debt to Catalonia Law to delegate Immigration competencies (in the absence of approved) Fountain: Own elaboration / ABC The requests of the separatists Sedition suppression and reduction of embezzlement Promise to transfer nearby management Promise of the Catalan quota Promise of debt removal to Catalonia Law to delegate immigration powers (in the absence of approved) Fountain: Own elaboration / ABC

The PSOE took this step although the president promised the Spaniards in the campaign that he was not going to do it and even both he and his ministers blocked that measure of “clearly unconstitutional.” This initiative received a forceful response in both the streets, with massive demonstrations, and In Parliament, party in halfas in court, where the PP, for example, has filed an appeal of unconstitutionality.

Between the amnesty And the Delegation of Immigration competencies, the Government has promised ERC matters such as the transfer of nearby competencies, a usual claim of Republicans, and more controversial issues such as the famous “singular financing” of Catalonia, which comes to assume an economic concert so that the Autonomous Community manages its fiscal income As in the Basque and Navarra country for their foral rights, and, more recently, the debt removes the Generalitat, which was initially going to be 15,000 million euros, but which in February agreed to increase above 17,000 million.

With these precedents, in which the Government has displaced the barrier of its red lines to yield to maximum positions of independence, the possible referendum of self -determination is glimpsed on the horizon. The executive continues to discard it completely, but Juns already managed to introduce it to the negotiating table with the mediator in Switzerland.

In addition to the referendum, two folders “of Junts are pending, as the neoconvergentes say, such as the use of Catalan in the European Parliament – something that does not depend on the government, because any Member State of the European Union can veto it – and the “political amnesty” to Puigdemont. The Supreme Court has denied the application of the law to the fugitive by deniring that embezzlement can be amnesty, but this seeks a meeting with Sánchez to be granted the status of ‘expressident’ and finishes legitimizing his figure.