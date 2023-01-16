The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said that the government will zero the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) as part of the tax reform. The statement was made at an event at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of São Paulo), alongside the president of the entity, Josué de Alencar.

“The next goal is to end the IPI, that is the tax reform. There are two PECs that are much discussed and ripe for improvement“, he said, referring to the PECs 45 and 110the House and the Senate, respectively.

According to the vice-president, who also holds the position of Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, the reform should come out in 2023. “I am very aware that everything that is PEC, which demands constitutional change, has to be fast, in the 1st year to take advantage of the legitimacy of the electoral process“, said.

The vice-president had lunch with the president of Fiesp, in São Paulo. The meeting was on the same date that the federation scheduled an extraordinary meeting to discuss the removal of Josué Gomes da Silva from the presidency. The assembly is the unfolding of a conflict in recent months between industry leaders and Josué’s management, which began in 2021.

Josué is the son of Lula’s former deputy, José de Alencar. Alckmin, in addition to holding the same position his father held in the past, is also the longest-serving ex-governor of São Paulo. He held the position for 4 terms. And he knows Fiesp well.

At the end of 2022, Josué Gomes da Silva was invited by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to assume the MDIC (Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services). However, he turned down the proposal saying that he did not have a natural replacement for his position at the head of the family industries.

With the meeting, Josué gave a demonstration of strength to remain in office. Questioned about Fiesp’s situation, Alckmin defended Josué. “I want to register my enormous appreciation for Josué. I hope it gets resolved soon [a questão na Fiesp]. We are going to strengthen this bond so that we can walk towards the recovery of the industry“, said.

In addition to Alckmin, former president Michel Temer (MDB) participated in the meeting. unlike the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who usually refers to the emedebist as “scammer” due to the impeachment process of Dilma Rousseff (PT), Alckmin praised him.

He spoke well of the labor reform, which he said was one of the 3 most relevant reforms for the country’s competitiveness. The other two are from Social Security, approved by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the tax.

The reform of secondary education, led by Temer, was also praised. “Fear major complexion makeover in high school. The reform done was very correct“, said.

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

Representatives of unions with voting power in the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo rescheduled an extraordinary meeting for January 16 to discuss Josué’s management. Previously, it was scheduled for December 21.

On October 21, representatives of 78 unions submitted a request to call an assembly to assess the continuity of the businessman in the presidency of the federation. The request was rejected by Josué at a board meeting. He claimed lack of justifications for the summons.

The meeting had a conflicting tone, including a formal complaint by members of the Women’s Superior Council against the speeches of Synésio Batista, president of Sindibrinquedos, who supports Josué. The council members allege that Synésio would have been misogynistic in statements given during the meeting.

Entrepreneurs who try to remove Josué from office have the veiled support of Paulo Skaf, former president of the entity that maintains influence over their paths.

Watch (42s):