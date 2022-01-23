On banners. On social media. On the wall of a bicycle tunnel. Protect your daughter crossed out in red and replaced by: educate your son.

It is a well-known protest against sexual violence and intimidation. Not only do young women need to be protected against transgressive behaviour, but perpetrators even more need to learn that what they do, say or whatsapp is not allowed.

Kitty Jong, vice-chairman of the FNV trade union, wants to add one more element: Educate your boss. “Employers have a duty to provide a safe workplace and to protect employees from sexual harassment.”

According to her, the reaction of TV producer John de Mol from last week to the misbehavior at the talent show The Voice of Holland reveals that here “a great employer does not know the law”. The Working Conditions Act obliges an employer to map out all business risks and to take appropriate measures, for example the option to contact an expert confidential adviser. “We no longer have confidence that companies can solve this themselves. That is why we call on: government, take over from them.”

De Mol is not the only employer dealing with transgressive behavior in his company. And the candidates of The Voice are not the only victims of sexual violence and harassment in the workplace.

Sexual misconduct occurs in all workplaces and in all sectors, according to various studies. Nearly a third of working women have experienced sexual assault or other physical harassment at work, the trade union CNV reported in June. 61 percent had to endure sexually explicit comments. Research by FNV, the National Working Conditions Survey 2020 and the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights paint a similar picture.

Complicated

Tackling sexual harassment in the workplace is complicated, says CNV chairman Piet Fortuin. “Employees should be able to talk to each other. Employers need to realize that sexual assault and harassment occur in every company. 70 percent of SMEs lack a confidential advisor.”

CNV and FNV want the cabinet to speed up tightening the law. They point to an international convention against violence and intimidation at work from 2019. The Netherlands has yet to ratify that agreement from the UN labor organization ILO.

The unions believe that more companies should consider whether they should adjust the hierarchy in their organization. Fortune (CNV): „No longer make one person responsible for a promotion, a bonus or a sought-after internship. Place that with several responsible persons.” The unions also point to the negative effect of the flexibilization of the labor market. A freelancer, self-employed person or employee who goes from annual contract to annual contract will not easily open his or her mouth if undesirable behavior takes place in the workplace.

While the unions argue for stricter legislation and a greater role for the government, researchers and consultants in the field of social safety see more in educating and informing employees and employers. “It’s great if the Labor Inspectorate visits a company more often,” says Marjolein Sax, “but that doesn’t create a safe situation in which people can hold each other accountable for misconduct. Or in which they know how to report to a confidential adviser and what happens next.”

Sax is a senior researcher at the Leiden bureau De Beleidsonderzoekers. In 2021, she led an investigation into sexual harassment in the workplace for the Dutch Institute of Human Rights. Her conclusion: Nearly one in six employees had experienced physically or verbally unwanted sexual behavior at work in the past ten years. Of the victims, 37 percent reported the incident to their employer or confidential adviser. “Often only after a long time or if the perpetrator’s behavior did not stop.”

Sax believes that employees should be better informed, for example about the desired behavior in an organization and about the complaints procedures. “Victims don’t always know how and where to report something. They are afraid of not being believed. Suffer from guilt and shame. And fear the negative consequences of a report.” A properly handled report gives all parties a lot of confidence, she says. “In this way it contributes to a good work culture.”

Every manager, says Sax, should think about the question: what do I do if I receive a report. She looked with some surprise at De Mol’s reaction. “Don’t ask: ‘What was your own role, what was your part in this situation?’ Offer a listening ear, take notifications seriously. And discuss what he or she wants to happen next. The reporter is leading.”

Tone at the top

Ernst-Jan Schubad was also surprised about De Mol’s hesitating response to the revelations. He is one of the directors of the Rotterdam office Bezemer & Schubad, which has been conducting research into undesirable behavior since 1993 and providing training to companies, including NRC. Schubad: „The attitude of the manager, the tone at the top, is an important tool to tackle this theme. De Mol went down a few times.”

Schubad believes that more companies should make use of external confidential advisers or complaints committees. “Now it is often the director, personnel manager or someone from personnel affairs on the committee that handles reports. External handling is more independent.”

And no, he says, a complaints protocol and other guidelines do not just provide paper security. They also provide companies with a basis when they go to court to fire an employee for transgressive behavior. It often happens that a judge rejects the dismissal because there was no clear policy and an employee could not officially know that he was doing something wrong.

7 tips This is how you increase social safety in organisations

The Center Confidential Counselors Plus in The Hague, which trains and supplies confidential counselors to companies, organizations in health care and education, among others, uses a list of tips for increasing social safety in organisations. 1 Clearly formulate the behavior you want to see from employees. Talk about the desired behavior and reward employees for it. 2 Speak, discuss, agree and address. Make sure that colleagues know that they can hold each other accountable for behaviour. 3 Set a good example as a manager. 4 Train managers and employees to deal with undesirable behaviour. 5 Appoint one or more confidential counselors, train them properly and give them an important role in formulating policy on undesirable behaviour. Small businesses can call on an external confidential advisor, for example through the trade association. 6 Ensure coordination within the organization between confidential adviser, company doctor, works council and human resources. 7 Monitor social safety by including relevant questions about it in the ‘risk inventory and evaluation’ (mandatory under the Working Conditions Act) and in, for example, an employee satisfaction survey. Source: Center Confidential Advisors Plus, The Hague