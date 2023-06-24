Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke, Alina Schroeder

The voyage of the “Titan” to the wreck of the Titanic ended in a tragic accident. All five occupants die. Now more and more details are coming to light. The news ticker.

Update from June 23, 10:10 a.m.: As for the safety of the mini submersible, more and more details are coming to light. Now the editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly, Arnie Weissman, who had probably planned a trip on the “Titan”. Weissman recently published several articles dealing with his experiences with the deep-sea company. In it he writes that he wanted to board the “Titan” in May 2023 to visit the Titanic. However, the trip was stopped due to the weather.

He fuels the rumors that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is said to have not properly observed the safety measures according to the latest reports: Rush told him that the company used inexpensive Boeing carbon for the hull of the ship, which is already past the use-by date for aircraft exceeded and was therefore no longer allowed to be used.

According to several reports, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush did not properly observe the safety precautions of the “Titan”. © Bill Sikes/dpa

A serious allegation that OceanGate has not yet commented on insider reported. However, Boeing has denied the allegation. “No record of sales of composite materials to OceanGate or its CEO has been found.” Before the tragedy, expedition leader Stockton Rush spoke openly about the risks he was willing to take to succeed.

Mini-submarine tragedy: ‘Titan’ implodes ‘before people could realize there was a problem’

First report from June 23, 8:53 a.m: Munich – Your adventurous journey was to end in a deadly drama: All five occupants of the mini submarine “Titan”, which had made its way to the wreck of the “Titan”, are dead. The submarine is said to have imploded, as officially confirmed by the US Coast Guard.

“The ‘Titan’ collapsed under tremendous pressure at a depth of 3,800 meters before the people inside could even realize there was a problem,” military doctors said on Friday, June 23. But even before the report of a “catastrophic” incident on board the submersible made the rounds, loud criticism of the operator OceanGate, the developer of the mini submersible “Titan” came up.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows the “Titan” submarine. © OceanGate Expeditions /dpa

Expedition to the Titanic ends in fatal accident: All five occupants of the mini-submarine “Titan” die

More and more voices, allegations, assessments and information are emerging about the deadly drama of the “Titan”, which cost the lives of five people between the ages of 19 and 77. You can find a compact summary of the most important aspects here.

As lawyers in Washington have already explained, OceanGate, the company of Titan developer Stockton Rush (one of the deceased inmates), “faces huge claims for damages” in the long run. A circumstance that the fact that all participants of the Titanic expedition had to sign waivers in advance would not change anything.

Hollywood director James Cameron, whose cinematic work includes the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic”, has already become a key witness for criticism. There would be “uncanny parallels” between the tragedy surrounding the “Titan” and the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, Cameron told various US media. “When you board a vehicle, whether it’s an airplane, a surface vehicle or a submersible, you should make sure that it has been checked by certification bodies,” the director said.

It is still unclear how the recovery of the remains and corpses will continue. “Relenting conditions” prevail at depth, according to Coast Guard Chief Rear Admiral John Mauger. It has also not yet been clarified whether OceanGate will have to take over the money for the rescue operation that started on Sunday, June 18th. Insiders are already talking about a double-digit million sum.

The US Navy had already noticed “irregularity” on Sunday – could match the implosion of the “Titan”.

Meanwhile has that Wall Street Journal reports that the US Navy, using a top-secret surveillance system, received acoustic signals last Sunday and identified an “irregularity”. This could coincide with an implosion or explosion in the zone where the Titan would have been in the North Atlantic at the time, a Navy spokesman said.

On that Sunday, June 18, just under two hours after the start of the dive, the small capsule lost contact with the mother ship “Polar Prince”. The US Coast Guard was not informed by OceanGate until eight hours later. However, the US Navy attaches great importance to the fact that the corresponding rescue mission was informed of the findings at an early stage.

There the decision was made to evaluate the assumption only as vague. In this way, they wanted to avoid initiating a large-scale rescue operation. Until the very end, there was hope of rescuing the five “Titan” occupants before the oxygen supply on board, which was limited to 96 hours, ran out. However, the race against time was lost and ended fatally. (han)