Juan Ignacio Dinenno is one of the best strikers in Liga MX. Since his arrival in Mexican soccer, in January 2020, the Argentine striker showed his great scoring ability. The 27-year-old footballer has drawn the attention of the most powerful clubs in the league thanks to his good performances. If we add to this that Pumas is going through a serious economic crisis, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that ‘Dinegol’ could be living his last minutes dressed in blue and gold.
In recent weeks it has been rumored that Monterrey is interested in hiring the Argentine striker. However, a rival club from the National University would be joining the fight to hire the striker from Rosario. According to the most recent reports, América could be another of the teams interested in signing Juan Ignacio Dinenno, despite the strong sports rivalry that exists between these two capital squads.
Dinenno is not coming off his best season in Liga MX, but even so, his performance was outstanding and vital for his team. In the regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, the striker for the UNAM team played 774 minutes spread over 13 games. In this journey, the striker scored three goals.
Although this record is far from spectacular, even for their own statistics, the contribution of ‘Dinegol’ is immeasurable for the collective performance of Pumas. The Argentine forward had a better performance than, for example, Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez.
It is clear that America will look for a guaranteed center forward in the summer market. Germán Berterame, from Atlético de San Luis, sounded like one of the most likely options to occupy this position, but in recent days the version of Dinenno’s arrival in Coapa has gained more strength.
#signing #Águila #numbers #Juan #Ignacio #Dinenno #Clausura
Leave a Reply