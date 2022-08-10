With the end of Better Call Saul scheduled for next August 15, many wonder what the next step will be for Vince Gilligan. For those of you who don’t recognize this name, Gilligan is the creator of breaking bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul. In this way, there is a chance that your next project will take place in this universe, although a new report seems to indicate otherwise.

According to Deadline, Gilligan’s next series will be produced by Sony Pictures TV, and currently nine TV networks are competing to see who gets the broadcast rights. Although there are no details at the moment, it has been mentioned that the writer and director will leave aside the world of Walter White and company, to focus on a completely new story.

According to the newspaper, the project under development will have elements similar to The Twilight Zone Y The X-Files, where Gilligan worked as a writer. Nevertheless, the focus would not be on the mysteries and supernatural aspects, but on the relationship between characters. Along with this, there is talk that the characteristic style of the script, which combines humor with drama, will be preserved.

On related topics, fans are freaking out over the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul. In the same way, this was originally going to be this reunion.

Via: dead line