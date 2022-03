LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – The next round of face-to-face discussions between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey from March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.

Ukraine described previous discussions with Russia as “very difficult”.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

