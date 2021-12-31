Home page politics

People stand in line in front of a corona test center in Rome. © Andrew Medichini / AP / dpa

Once again, the health authorities in Italy report a record number of new infections. Almost 150,000 cases were registered on New Year’s Eve.

Rome – In Italy, the number of corona infections has reached another record. The Ministry of Health reported more than 144,000 new Covid cases on New Year’s Eve. The day before it was just under 127,000, on Wednesday 98,000.

According to the information, 155 people with corona died within 24 hours – one less than on Thursday. According to official information, fewer than 30,000 inhabitants per day had been infected in Italy by mid-December. On the holidays, the numbers skyrocketed – also because with 1.15 million tests, more than ever before.

Because of the spread of the virus and the omicron variant, the government decided to take new measures this week. From January 10th, the 2G rule will apply in hotels, convention centers, local and long-distance public transport, in ski lifts and at parties – so you have to be vaccinated or have recovered.

A year ago, the country was in lockdown, although in some cases only a sixth as many people were infected as today. However, on some days more than 500 people died. dpa