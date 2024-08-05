Home page politics

One percentage point ahead: Harris is catching up with Trump in the polls. The nomination of the Democrat’s running mate is also eagerly awaited.

Washington DC – In less than 100 days, the US election 2024 The latest polls give a foretaste of the outcome of the election – surely to the dismay of Donald TrumpAccording to the latest surveys, the US Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris the former US President.

Current polls for the 2024 US election show trend for Harris – swing states decide

In the survey published on Sunday (4 August) by CBS News/YouGov Harris has a one percentage point lead over Trump nationwide. In the so-called swing states that are crucial for the presidential election on November 5, Harris and Trump are therefore tied. Before the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden As a presidential candidate, Trump was still five percentage points ahead of him, reports the news agency dpa-d.

These are impressive numbers for the 59-year-old, who has been in the race for just over two weeks after 81-year-old Biden withdrew from the race due to increasing pressure amid doubts about his mental and physical fitness.

Harris is not yet officially nominated as a candidate for Democrats for the election on November 5. However, her party had already announced that it had received enough votes in the US Democrats’ electronic vote for her official nomination.

Running mate wanted: Who could join Harris in the US election campaign

Meanwhile, there is still great anticipation as to who Harris will choose as her running mate. She has to announce the name of her so-called running mate by Monday (August 5) because she wants to go on a nationwide campaign tour with him on Tuesday. The tour starts on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Democratic tandem will then visit six other swing states until Saturday.

Harris apparently wants to make her choice of vice president based on strategic considerations. The candidate at her side should help her to reach a broader spectrum of voting groups and win in key states that are crucial to the election – the “swing states”. The following five candidates have recently been discussed: Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly, Andy Beshear, Tim Walz and Pete Buttigieg.

Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, is considered the favorite because he could make it easier for Harris to win in this state, which is considered particularly important for the election. The 51-year-old is a strong speaker and won the 2022 gubernatorial election against an ultra-right candidate supported by former President Donald Trump was supported.

Important swing state Arizona: Candidate Kelly relies on stricter gun controls

Since the end of 2020, 60-year-old Kelly has represented the state of Arizona, which is also important for the outcome of the presidential election, in the US SenateThe former soldier and astronaut campaigned for stricter gun controls during his Senate election campaign – partly because of personal concerns. His wife, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, narrowly escaped death in 2011 when an assassin shot her in the head at close range. Kelly could nevertheless appeal to conservative voters because he takes a hard line against irregular immigration.

Kentucky Governor Beshear is a political oddity – as a Democrat, he governs a state that is actually a Republican bastion. And the 46-year-old enjoys great popularity there, even though he supports abortion rights.

Experts on Running Mate: Democrats must not overwhelm US voters

Minnesota Governor Walz caused a stir by calling Trump and his running mate “weird.” He is considered the originator of this label, which Harris has since often used for her rivals. The 60-year-old is known as a politician who uses simple language to reach voters without a university education.

At the same time, the former National Guardsman, teacher and football coach holds liberal views on abortion and cannabis. The Midwestern state of Minnesota is not one of the narrow circle of states that will decide the election, but it could possibly help Walz win in the region’s swing states such as Wisconsin and Michigan.

The gay transportation minister Buttigieg is considered one of the Democrats’ great talents. The 42-year-old is rhetorically adept and charismatic. Buttigieg was previously deployed as a soldier in Afghanistan and was mayor of the city of South Bend in the midwestern state of Indiana. In 2019/2020 he applied for the Democratic presidential nomination. He lost to Joe Biden. But the latter was so impressed by Buttigieg that he brought him into his cabinet.

But the candidacy for vice president may come too early for Buttigieg. It would be overwhelming for many US voters if a homosexual were to run alongside a presidential candidate with Indian-African-American identity, is a widespread assessment. (dpa/bg).