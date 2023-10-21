Home page politics

Israel wants to expand operations against the Islamist Hamas. The army is preparing for ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Efforts to defuse the explosive situation are initially in vain.

Cairo/Tel Aviv/Gaza – The Israeli army has continued preparations for the “next phase of the war” against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This includes operations on the ground, the military said in a statement. The air force again carried out attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

In the Egyptian capital Cairo, several heads of state and government from the Middle East region as well as representatives of the UN and Western countries met at a “summit for peace”. At the meeting hosted by Egypt, there was sharp criticism of Israel’s attacks – as well as the terror on behalf of Hamas. There was no hope of relaxation in Cairo, also because Israel was not invited.

The opening of the Rafah border crossing for two or three hours was a brief ray of hope. The first aid deliveries to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip began there from Egypt – according to the Egyptian Red Crescent, 20 trucks, mainly with food and medicine. These are the first deliveries via Rafah since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Smoke rises near Rafah. © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israeli border towns on October 7th and carried out a massacre that left 1,400 people dead. A good 200 people were kidnapped as hostages in the Gaza Strip, including Germans.

Israel then imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, at least 4,385 people died in air force attacks and 13,561 people were injured. The information from the Gaza Strip could not initially be independently verified.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II: “It’s a war crime”

The “relentless bombardment in Gaza” is “cruel and ruthless at every level,” said Jordan’s King Abdullah II. “It is a collective punishment for a besieged and helpless population. It is a blatant breach of international humanitarian law. It is a war crime.” Egyptian President and summit host Abdel Fattah al-Sisi assured that the Palestinians would not leave their country “even if they are bombed.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for “distinction between terrorists and the civilian population at all times”. The fight against Hamas must be carried out with consideration for the humanitarian situation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the Palestinians’ complaints at the summit as legitimate. “We cannot and must not ignore the larger context of these tragic events: the long conflict and 56 years of occupation with no end in sight,” he said.

Israel is pushing ahead with plans for a ground offensive

“In recent days, plans to expand operational operations have been approved,” the Israeli military said. Army units are stationed on site. Commander Or Volozhinsky of the 188th Tank Brigade said: “We will achieve what is necessary with fighting spirit and determination to bring security to our people for many years to come.”

After two weeks of war, the military published an update on the attacks. More than 6,900 rockets have now been fired from the Gaza Strip, of which more than 450 have landed within the Gaza Strip. According to the information, dozens of Hamas leaders were eliminated and more than 1,000 Hamas terrorists were “neutralized,” including on Israeli territory. “Neutralized” usually means killed.

Israel’s army: Around 700,000 people fled to southern Gaza

According to the Israeli military, around 700,000 Palestinians have fled to the south of the coastal strip following calls to evacuate the civilian population in the northern Gaza Strip. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said they were calling on civilians remaining in Gaza city and in the north of the region to also move to the area south of Wadi Gaza for their protection.

According to the UN, around 1.4 million people in the Gaza Strip have already been driven from their homes due to Israel’s heavy air strikes. More than 544,000 of them sought protection in facilities run by the Palestinian relief organization UNRWA. Others were accommodated by family or friends. The Gaza Strip has a total of around 2.2 million inhabitants.

Israel calls on citizens to leave Egypt and Jordan

Israel called on its citizens to leave neighboring Egypt and Jordan immediately out of fear of reprisal attacks over the Gaza war. The Israeli Foreign Ministry published a corresponding recommendation from the National Security Staff. The alert level for the countries has been increased to the highest warning level (high threat). This also includes the Sinai Peninsula, a popular tourism destination for many Israelis.

Police ban further Palestinian demonstration in Berlin

The Berlin police once again banned a Palestinian demonstration. It was planned for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin-Mitte under the title “Peace in the Middle East”. The decision was made after assessing all the circumstances and findings and weighing up all interests, in particular the fundamental right to freedom of assembly, the police said. dpa