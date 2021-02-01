The Dubai Health Authority has set the first date of October of this year, as a deadline for medical laboratories, to provide evidence of their initiation in the procedures for obtaining international accreditation, as part of its plan to enhance quality and patient safety, accuracy of examinations and laboratory results and upgrading health services in line with international standards .

In an official circular issued yesterday, the authority informed the medical laboratories licensed by it of nine requirements and responsibilities that they must fulfill in the field of accreditation, stressing the need to adhere to these requirements, within the policy of accreditation of medical laboratories.

She explained that the medical laboratory accreditation policy applies to five types of facilities, which are all laboratories licensed under the authority of the Dubai Health Authority, stand-alone clinical laboratories, and clinical laboratories within diagnostic centers, in addition to clinical laboratories within hospitals and lonely day surgery centers, and finally, blood banks.

She emphasized that this policy aims to ensure the highest standards of practice, provide safe medical laboratory services, increase international quality, and also ensure that all concerned medical laboratories obtain accreditation.

The authority stated that all medical laboratories licensed by it must obtain international accreditation, noting that medical laboratories whose license was activated before April 2019 are supposed to be completed for accreditation, while medical laboratories whose license was activated after April 2019, they must obtain accreditation during 18 months from the date of activating the license by one of the aforementioned accreditation bodies.

The authority has identified four bodies and bodies for accrediting accepted clinical laboratories, which are: the signatories to the international cooperation for accreditation of laboratories within the framework of the mutual recognition agreement of the International Organization for Standardization, the Emirates International Center for Accreditation, and the American College of Pathologists, while the blood bank is accredited by the accreditation bodies of the Association American Blood Bank.

She stated that the medical laboratories that failed to obtain accreditation during the designated period will stop providing medical service immediately to avoid the violation, and pointed out that upon the expiration of the accreditation, the medical laboratories must undergo the re-accreditation process and notify the health regulation sector of the authority of the start of the re-accreditation process, in a way. In writing, confirming that the medical laboratory must notify the Health Regulatory Sector in writing when withdrawing its accreditation, suspension, or voluntary withdrawal from the accredited body.

The authority stated that the health regulation sector has the right to conduct an investigation in order to uncover the reasons for canceling or suspending the accreditation, in cooperation with the accreditation body. Accreditation certificate.





