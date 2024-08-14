The Ministry of Education will organize the “Teacher’s License” tests next October for teachers who wish to take the tests, and therefore they must hurry to register and reserve a seat in the test.

The Ministry has approved a schedule of 10 different tests for professional licensing, starting on October 13. These include the Arabic language subject for the second and third cycles, the English language subject for non-native speakers, and the subjects of: biology, chemistry, physics, computer science, social studies, and health sciences. They include the specialized test for early childhood and kindergarten and the professional test.

The ministry stated that the last date for receiving applications is September 15. The “Educational Professions Licenses” system aims to measure the performance of workers in the education sector, to ensure their ability to practice their profession with high efficiency, provide opportunities for their continuous development and support them with effective programs, and ensure that they are provided with a high level of knowledge and efficiency, to provide high-level quality education to students, which will positively reflect on the educational process in the country, and ensure keeping pace with the requirements of the knowledge age and future challenges.

The “Educational Professions Licenses” include three types: “Teacher License,” which targets all teachers of academic subjects, vocational subjects, and languages. The second and third licenses are “School Leadership License,” which targets principals and their deputies, and “School Professions License,” which targets librarians, learning resource center secretaries, laboratory secretaries, teacher assistants, academic and vocational advisors, and guidance and counseling specialists, in addition to the school professions license for specialists for people of determination.

The Ministry has set goals that reflect the importance of educational profession licenses, including achieving international standards in education, highlighting distinguished competencies in the educational field, continuous development of teachers and raising the level of their competencies, and improving the level of student performance in light of the best modern and international practices. The goals also include identifying the different capabilities of teachers.

Registration for “Educational Professions Licenses” is available for workers in the public and private educational field, according to the Ministry’s regulations, using the Emirates Digital Identity. The requirements for obtaining a professional license must be met according to its types, as implementing registration in the Educational Professions Licensing System requires filling in all data correctly, completing all registration conditions and requirements, passing specialized tests and assessments, including specialized and professional tests, fulfilling all required academic qualifications, obtaining a bachelor’s degree as a minimum, and completing any other requirements that the Ministry may request.

When applying for the specialized test, the teacher must ensure that he enters the subject he is currently teaching when registering through the system and in which he wishes to be licensed.