Exclusive – Of the Chelsea FC thinks about a transfer from Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian midfielder could become the next big blues signing of the summer.
The name Marcelo Brozovic was most recently associated with the two Champions League finalists FC Bayern and PSG. According to information from 90min but could also join Chelsea in the race for the 27-year-old.
At Inter Milan, the Croatian is the boss in the midfield. Nevertheless, the 51-time national player has recently been associated with a departure from the Nerazzurri. Probably mainly because Inter has to take money to finance further team reinforcements.
In particular, FC Bayern recently appeared to have the first contenders for the services of the Croatian. Whether the German record champions are willing to pay a high transfer fee, however, can be highly doubted. Brozovic is under contract with Inter until 2022, his current market value will be from transfermarkt.de estimated at 50 million euros. Since Corentin Tolisso is likely to stay in Munich, a Brozovic transfer is unrealistic.
According to our information, Chelsea should have joined the race after learning that the player would be available. Brozovic himself could also imagine moving to Stamford Bridge. Especially since Mateo Kovacic is a fellow countryman who plays in the blues, with whom Brozovic already played at Dinamo Zagreb and Inter. Kovacic is said to have already put in a good word for his national team colleague at Lampard.
However, Chelsea has not yet made an offer, even if coach Frank Lampard would welcome it to get more quality with Brozovic. Lampard is currently said to have ordered the Chelsea scouts to examine the Croatian more closely – a process that the Blues coach demands from all possible newcomers.
Before any further steps are taken, Chelsea must clarify the future of N’Golo Kanté and Ross Barkley anyway. After Maurizio Sarri’s dismissal, however, it was clear that Jorginho would stay in London. With his two midfield colleagues, however, that is not certain. Kanté, for example, is associated with Inter.
Should the Frenchman move to Italy, there would be a vacancy that Chelsea would like to occupy prominently. Brozovic would be a candidate for this, but Lampard’s dream player remains West Ham’s Declan Rice. However, Chelsea is still grappling with the transfer of the young England international – Brozovic would be a suitable alternative.
Overall, Brozovic’s future remains very opaque at the moment. Inter probably need money and believe that they will be able to collect a high transfer fee for the Croatian for the last time this summer. Since FC Bayern is likely to be dropped as a possible target, PSG and Chelsea remain possible buyers. According to our sources, Liverpool, Man City and Man United are also watching the 27-year-old’s situation – the outcome is open.
