Oh yes, today is a very good day. Prodrive has released more details and a first sketch of its upcoming Prodrive P25. It is a restomod project, where an old car is completely rebuilt with improved parts. It seems that the British firm is busy making the ultimate Impreza.

The company has the right resume for the project. Prodrive led Subaru’s WRC team between 1990 and 2008, with the Impreza Group A replacing the Legacy for the 1994 season. The P25 takes its name from the quarter of a century that has passed since the first Impreza built to World Rally Car regulations. .

The Impreza 22B plays a role

Prodrive says the P25 will also draw inspiration from the glorious 22B road car, with Peter Stevens – the man who designed the original Impreza WRC – working on an updated design. David Lapworth – technical director at Prodrive – takes care of the engineering.

It will be “more powerful, lighter and better handling” than the original icons of the 1990s. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder with more than 400 hp provides the drive. The boxer engine will be connected to a semi-automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Prodrive will use a lot of carbon fiber to keep the weight down.

Everything that makes the car special has been improved

“The original Impreza 22B is considered Subaru’s most iconic and highly sought after,” said Prodrive boss David Richards. “We wanted to improve on everything that made that car so special by applying the very latest technology to create our own modern interpretation of a car that has taken a place in automotive history.”

Only 25 units of the P25 will be built (why couldn’t they have called it the P25,000?) and we’re told it will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in June.