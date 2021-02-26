Jens Spahn lived through difficult days. Now comes the next blow: A sensitive meeting becomes public. It took place between a corona appeal and a positive test.

Berlin / Leipzig – The corona pandemic can only be contained with the help of the people in the country. Politicians not only emphasize this again and again in Germany – without a doubt truthfully. Before Christmas, another note that had been valid for some time had gained in importance: Not everything that the Corona rules allow should also be exhausted.

Especially against this background, a new report on a meeting of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) last autumn is explosive. The minister – to this day one of the main protagonists in the crisis – did not break any corona rule. But apparently he took a risk anyway.

Jens Spahn: Controversial meeting in Corona times – dinner with twelve participants

Because one day before his positive corona test in October, Spahn has, according to a report by mirror attended a dinner with about a dozen entrepreneurs in Leipzig. The meeting took place in a private apartment of a friend von Spahn, reported the news magazine on Friday. According to one participant, several guests are said to have donated to the CDU during dinner. Everyone kept their distance and wore a mask until they were seated.

Spahn’s parliamentary office confirmed the date to the news magazine. It was a “private, not public dinner”. The then valid rules for corona protection were “complied with after confirmation from the host”. The guests of the evening were informed about Spahn’s infection after the positive test. Spahn’s office commented on any donations mirror Not.

Jens Spahn in the criticism: sensitive meeting – one day before a positive corona test and shortly after an appeal to fellow citizens

The health minister tested positive for the corona virus on October 21. At this point in time, the number of cases in Germany increased significantly. Spahn himself warned people to be cautious at the time: “Above all, we know where the main points of infection are. Namely when celebrating, socializing, at home privately or at an event, at a party in the club, ”he said on the morning of dinner on ZDF.

Spahn has had politically difficult days. First of all, the ambitious CDU minister had to live with a chancellor’s veto against a rapid test plan. A little later, allegations about possible “spying on” journalists were made public. (AFP / fn)

